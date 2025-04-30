Finals Season Is Back & More Challenging Than Ever!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter.

As we may know, finals are approaching, and we all get overly stressed about the workload these days, and I’m here to remind you that it’s okay, it will be alright. The key is not to overthink it too much. Try to take things easy, and handle everything one step at a time.

You might be thinking that it’s not okay to do so, but life is too short to be stressed over some paper, even though it’s important, you have to prioritize your well-being!

Hardships are part of the college experience, just like the art of going out for a matcha run with your friends and turning study time into something comforting and fun. While we’re all in deep prep mode for these tests, enrollment week is also approaching, making the last few days a little more intense. So, here are a few things to help ease the pressure and make these last days feel a little lighter- and maybe enjoyable:

Bring some company with you: Whether it’s your friends or your pet, just having someone by your side can make a huge difference. They help ease the weight of what’s pulling you down. Studying doesn’t have to be a lonely journey-the right company can bring peace, motivation, and even some laughs along the way.

Visit coffee shops or local brunch spots: A sweet treat can be a huge reward in a stressful week for a college student. Head out and explore new cozy spots with your friends- somewhere you can relax and get work done. Going outside to a new environment, even if it’s out of your comfort zone, might just give you the boost you need.

Feed your body: Time flies during finals, and with all the stress, we often forget to eat properly or at all. But nourishing your body is fully essential during “hell weeks”. Healthy food gives your brain and body the fuel they need to stay focused, energized, and functioning at their best.

Make sure you get enough rest: Sleep is not a luxury but a necessity. Your body is a gentle and delicate temple that deserves care. Make it a goal to rest well, and if you need to wake up early, try winding down earlier at night. And if you are studying for long periods, don’t skip breaks, take 10 to 25 minutes to pause, detach from the stress, and grab a snack to refuel.

This is just a small reminder for every college student out there: take care of yourself. Balancing college with everyday life may not seem easy, but somehow, we always manage to find our way through it.

You’ve got this!