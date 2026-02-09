Death by Procrastination

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why is it that the things we fear most, the events, tasks, and projects that matter, are the exact ones we delay? It’s like we make a deal with our enemy and choose our “dear friend” we keep on the back burner… until it shows up again. Procrastination affects me more in life decisions than in university assignments. I delay on purpose, overanalyzing, questioning, and doubting myself in everything I do. Was my idea good enough? Will I execute it properly?

If you’ve ever procrastinated something beyond homework, studying, or a big project, something deeper, I’ve been there. I even procrastinate writing articles. I never know what exact topic I want, so I overthink whether it’s meaningful enough or even “good.” I tell myself I’ll wait until the topic comes “organically.” But life doesn’t pause. Obstacles constantly show up, tasks start to pile up, and then the stress builds more than you ever expected.

Sometimes, I overthink making a big move because of a sense of insecurity, and honestly, it sucks. So if you’re reading this, don’t let opportunities pass you by. Don’t let an experience walk right past you because you hesitated too long. Apply for that job! Go for that internship! Do the thing that makes your stomach tingle, the nervous kind, of course. That’s usually a sign you’re stepping into the uncomfortable zone… and that’s where growth starts. Being uncomfortable early on is better than regretting it later. Don’t delay your growth, your professional development, or the future your heart wants.

Here are a few ways to get started—baby steps, so don’t stress:

Start by truly analyzing the pros and cons before making a big decision. I’m not saying “say yes to everything.” Be intentional. Make a list. Talk to someone for advice—not to make the choice for you, but to help you see it clearly. Just be careful who you ask; you don’t want someone filling your head with negativity. Journal. And I don’t mean “write perfectly.” I mean, brain dumps. Notes. Quick lists. Even messy diagrams. Getting thoughts out of your head helps you think more clearly and precisely. Learn to be present. Not just “go outside and sit in nature” (even though that helps), but be present with your tasks. Present with what needs to happen next. Prioritize what you can, and focus on what you can control.

Procrastination doesn’t disappear once the deadline passes; it just changes shape. It shows up in the chances we didn’t take, the conversations we avoided, and the versions of ourselves we never gave a real shot to. Growth doesn’t ask for perfection; it asks for action. Even a small step forward matters. Start before you feel ready. Your future self doesn’t need you to be fearless, just willing.