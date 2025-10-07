Baking Recipes I’ve Fallen in Love With this Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Life can feel overwhelming, and when it does, one of the things I turn to is baking. It has always been my greatest love, and a small comfort that makes the world feel sweeter when everything else feels too hard to bear. Some of my baked goods are like little edible love letters to myself that I return to when I need quiet moments of calm and reflection. Over the years, I’ve held onto recipes I truly adore, the kind I can come back to every autumn, the ones that feel just right for the season. These are the recipes I’ve fallen in love with again and again, and I’m excited to share them with you!

1. Strawberry & Cream Muffins

Makes about 9 muffins

INGREDIENTS:

For the Crumble Topping:

35 g cold salted butter, cubed

40 g granulated sugar

30 g brown sugar

75 g all-purpose flour

Pinch of salt

For the Strawberry Jam:

42 g granulated sugar

170 g fresh or frozen strawberries

1 tbsp lemon juice

For the Muffins:

120 ml milk

2 eggs

1½ tsp vanilla extract

113 g salted butter, melted

200 g granulated sugar

250 g all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp baking soda

170 g fresh strawberries, diced

85 g white chocolate, diced

DIRECTIONS:

Crumble Topping:

In a large bowl, combine flour, a pinch of salt, granulated sugar, and brown sugar. Add the cold butter and crumble it into the mixture using your hands. Set aside.

Strawberry Jam:

In a medium pot over medium heat, combine strawberries, granulated sugar, and lemon juice. Stir continuously until thickened. Remove from heat and mash the strawberries to a jam-like consistency.

Muffins:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a muffin tin with paper liners or lightly grease it. In a large bowl, whisk together milk and eggs. Stir in vanilla extract. Gradually mix in melted butter and sugar until combined. Fold in flour, baking powder, and baking soda using a spatula. Gently fold in diced strawberries and white chocolate, careful not to overmix.

Assembly & Baking:

Fill muffin liners about ⅔ full with batter. Spoon a generous amount of strawberry jam on top and swirl lightly. Sprinkle crumble topping over each muffin. Bake at 425°F for 13 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 360°F and bake for an additional 14 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Recipe provided by the following link: https://youtu.be/62AIJteWK2k?si=zPV7q5J4DaXI4sJw

Brook Buchan / Spoon

2. Snickerdoodle Cookies

Makes about 30 cookies

INGREDIENTS:

113 g (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

95 g shortening

300 g granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

300 g all-purpose flour

2 tsp cream of tartar

1 tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

¼ cup granulated sugar (for rolling)

50 g of ground cinnamon

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a large bowl, beat butter, shortening, 1½ cups sugar, eggs, and vanilla until light and fluffy. In a separate bowl, combine flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, and salt. Gradually add dry ingredients to wet ingredients, mixing until a dough forms. Shape dough into balls about 1½ inches thick. Mix ¼ cup of sugar with cinnamon in a small bowl. Roll dough balls in the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Place cookies on ungreased baking sheets, about 2 inches apart. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until set but not hard. Remove the cookies immediately from the oven and let them cool on a wire rack.

Recipe provided by the following link: https://www.feastofstarlight.com/recipe/to-all-the-boys-ive-loved-before-snickerdoodle-cookies/

Brook Buchan / Spoon

3. Blueberry Glazed Muffins

Makes about 6 muffins

INGREDIENTS:

For the Glaze:

120 g powdered sugar

1 tbsp milk

For the Muffins:

120 ml milk + 1 tbsp lemon juice (mixed and set aside)

2 eggs

1½ tsp vanilla extract

115 g salted butter, melted

200 g granulated sugar

255 g all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp baking soda

170 g fresh blueberries

DIRECTIONS:

Glaze:

In a medium bowl, sift powdered sugar to remove lumps. Gradually add milk until a thick, smooth glaze forms.

Muffins:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line muffin tin with paper liners or lightly grease it. Whisk together the milk and lemon mixture along with the eggs, then stir in vanilla extract. Gradually mix in melted butter and sugar. Fold in flour, baking powder, and baking soda using a spatula. Gently fold in blueberries, being careful not to overmix.

Assembly & Baking:

Fill muffin liners about ⅔ full with batter. Bake at 425°F for 13 minutes, then reduce to 360°F and bake for an additional 14 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let muffins cool, then drizzle with glaze in a zig-zag pattern.

Recipe provided by the following link: https://youtu.be/RQxEiyQa0cI?si=E9zjDp6TiFxSV7XP

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

I hope that as you bake, you find the same sense of peace and sweetness that these autumn recipes bring to me each year!