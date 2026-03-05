Upcoming UPRRP Events To Watch Out For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever wished that you could engage more with campus life? That maybe you could find more events that truly spoke to you and your academic experiences? After all, part of the college experience is living and participating in student life to the fullest. When I first started university, I remember only coming to campus for my classes and leaving immediately after. This gave me no time to experience the university and what it had to offer.

I started exploring throughout the semester trying to find places for lunch. Eventually, I began seeing various posters for events that had already passed. This left me feeling a bit bummed, as I truly wanted to start connecting with the campus community and live the student life. I was often frustrated at the lack of promotion for the event and experienced FOMO. I felt like I wasn’t doing enough to truly be a university student, which is why I’ve decided to compile a list of upcoming events that are available to the campus community. Who knows? One of these might pique your interest.

Segundo Congreso Puertorriqueño de Investigación y Estudios sobre Videojuegos: Neurociencia, Immersion y Experiencias Lúdicas – March 11 & 12 View this post on Instagram Retrieved from: Instagram This year, the Emerging Technologies Research Laboratory (LITELab) is hosting the second video game research congress. It will include presentations and researchers from various fields of study, including psychology, technology, education, humanities, arts, healthcare, and others. Taking place in the social sciences faculty, the entire student body is welcome to attend and discover the ways that video games and emerging technologies can be used as research tools and how this knowledge can be applied across different fields. Aside from this, immersive stations will be available for attendees to make the experience more inclusive and feel alive. Its interdisciplinary approach is sure to have something for everybody and will likely make for an amazing learning opportunity — especially as new technologies become ever-present in our lives. As a member of the LITELab, I’m confident you’ll have a great time getting to know people in the field and the work they’ve produced, especially if you’re a gamer or somebody who is interested in interdisciplinary research. Who knew research could be this amazing! Cumbre Internacional de Afrodescendencia: humanismos negros: somos raiz y futuro – March 16 to 20 View this post on Instagram Centro PRAFRO is hosting the fifth annual International Afrodescendence Summit. The research center is known for shining light on obscured black history within Puerto Rico and the diaspora, the importance of black studies in curriculums, and antiracist advocacy within institutions. This year it’ll be focusing on themes of afro humanism and how we can step forward while looking to our past and history for guidance. As always, the summit proves to be an exceptional opportunity to learn and connect with the African diaspora. With presentations and Afrodescendant scholars from around the world, you are bound to find a space to reflect and gain a deeper understanding of black history — especially from Caribbean perspectives. Additionally, it will host a diverse range of artisans, providing an opportunity to support local artists and connect with the broader community. I love attending each year and finding new ways to connect with my roots through research, arts and the broader campus community. As is customary, the General Studies Faculty will be hosting the summit with various time slots for each presentation so you’re guaranteed to have the space to attend at least one. Don’t miss it! Escritura para sanar – March 16 & 30, April 13 & 27, and May 4 View this post on Instagram Siempre Vivas Metro, an organization known for its continued battle against gendered violence in Puerto Rico, is hosting the event Escritura para sanar. Being held in Plaza Universitaria, these sessions are meant to serve as a safe space for expressing one’s innermost thoughts and feelings. It’ll also serve as a space for reflection, community building, and healing. This is one of those events that I wish I could’ve enjoyed throughout my bachelor’s degree — especially when the semester turns out to be more challenging than expected. It’s a beautiful initiative that I’m sure many would love to be a part of. After all, community is integral to one’s health and sense of self. Jornada Investigativa – April 6 to 10 View this post on Instagram Are you a psychology student (undergraduate or graduate) who’s looking for a space to present their research? Then the Jornada Investigativa is the place for you! Hosted by APPIE, a student organization committed to promoting student psychology research, this will be a space to connect with peers and learn about different research projects. It’s a great opportunity for first time presenters as most of the jury and attendees is composed of students, making it a slightly lower pressure environment. My first experience presenting a research project was here; not only was it a fantastic learning opportunity in terms of public speaking, but also learning more about my classmates and how research can be incredibly diverse and interesting. It’s especially important to participate in these types of events if you’re considering graduate studies. So take the chance; I’d love to see you there!

Going to class is only one part of the college experience. As I’ve learned over the years, its equally as important to get involved with the communities that surround us. I truly believe that this way, we can forge stronger bonds and become more confident in ourselves as college students. I hope this selection of events will motivate you to become more active in campus life. So, go on, get out there and be more involved with your community!