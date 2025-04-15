My Journey to Healthy Eating: How I Learned to Choose the Right Foods for Me

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter.

Since the start of the year, I’ve greatly improved my eating habits. My goal is to eat cleaner and healthier, and so far, I’ve discovered different ways to achieve it. It hasn’t been easy, of course, because my candy and fried food cravings are no joke. However, from a psychological stand-point, I’ve learned how to overcome my cravings and replace unhealthy foods with healthier alternatives!

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Cooking My Own Meals

I started by making my own food at home, breakfast, lunch, and even desserts. I wanted to minimize eating outside as much as possible since restaurants and fast foods often add an excessive amount of sodium or sugar to enhance the food’s flavor. While cooking at home, I have complete control over the amount of ingredients I add. However, it wasn’t always like that. I’ve struggled to change my mindset around cooking because it felt like a chore to me. But ever since I started cooking things I found interesting to experiment with and taste, it slowly became more of a pastime that, over time, I’ve turned cooking into a fun hobby, so it eventually didn’t really feel like a chore anymore!

Eating More Vegetables

I don’t particularly like the taste of vegetables, and I struggle to incorporate them into my diet in ways that I enjoy. However, I’ve found some creative loopholes that have helped me. Instead of eating the vegetables separately, I now mix everything into one main course. For example, I almost always eat scrambled eggs for breakfast. So, instead of having the spinach, onions, and peppers on the side, I mix them directly into the eggs! I use the same approach when I prepare rice or pasta for lunch.

Choosing Fruits Over Sweets

Unlike vegetables, I love fruits. However, if I see a piece of candy next to a fruit, my instincts will definitely make me lean one way. That’s why I wanted to change my mentality and trick my brain into preferring the healthier option. The key is to make fruits more accessible than candy. For example, have your fruits on your counter or at eye-level in the fridge. I enjoy fruit salads and smoothies, and you can also mix them with greek yogurt as an option for breakfast!

Adding Nuts to My Diet

I used to dislike nuts, but when I learned that they’re a great source of protein, I decided to give them another try. I started off with peanuts since I already knew I liked the taste of peanut butter. From there, I tried pistachios and absolutely loved them. Now, they’re my go-to snacks whenever I go out. Sometimes I like to add some cranberries to turn it into a simple trail mix.

Reducing Added Sugars; Not Natural Sugars

I understand why people are put off by carbohydrates; I used to avoid them as well. However, it’s important to know that carbs themselves aren’t unhealthy. The real issue, however, is foods with added sugars. Instead of eating candy or drinking soda, I now opt for blueberries and water. It’s a small change that makes a huge difference in my overall health.

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

I’ve greatly enjoyed my journey into healthy eating. I’ve learned how to make the whole process engaging by being creative with my recipes. It took time and patience with myself, and my relationship with food has also improved. Not only am I healthier, but I also feel healthier, which was my main goal from the start.