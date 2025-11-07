If You’re Hanging On By a Thread This Semester… Same

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about the middle of the semester that hits harder than expected. One second, you’re color-coding your planner and promising yourself this will be your organized girl era. Next, you’re ten tabs deep in Canvas, living off vending machine snacks, and pretending you totally remembered there was a quiz this morning.

Mid-semester burnout isn’t just real – trust me, it’s personal. And if you’re anything like me, you’ve hit that weird point where everything’s due, your brain is buffering, and somehow you’re exhausted but haven’t done enough to justify it. Yeah – that part.

Let’s kill the guilt first. Burnout doesn’t always show up as some dramatic breakdown. Sometimes, it’s the little stuff, like rereading the same sentence five times, zoning out in class, or having zero energy to respond to texts. It’s easy to label that as “lazy,” but it’s not. You’re not lazy. You’re tired, overwhelmed, and trying to hold it all together.

Whether you’re juggling classes, a job, family stuff, or just trying to be a functioning human being, mid-semester can feel like a pressure cooker. Suddenly everything is due now, professors are assigning group projects like we’re not already drowning, and every club you joined in Week 1 is doing “mandatory bonding events.”

And don’t even get me started on how fast the weeks are flying by. Like… how is it already November?

There’s this unspoken pressure to always be on. To keep producing, posting, studying, showing up, smiling, etc. But real life doesn’t work like that. Some days your best is a 10-hour study session. Other days it’s just making it out of bed and getting to class on time. Both count.

You don’t need to earn rest. You don’t need to justify burnout. You’re allowed to be tired. You’re allowed to be human. This isn’t one of those articles that ends with “Just make a to-do list and drink water!” (Even though, yes, please hydrate.)

This is more of a reminder, from someone who’s in it too, that surviving the semester isn’t about doing everything perfectly. It’s about taking care of yourself enough to keep going. That might mean emailing your professor and asking for an extension. Or skipping a club meeting. Or letting yourself cry for 10 minutes in your car before class. All of that is valid.

If no one’s said it to you lately, I’m proud of you. You’re doing your best with what you’ve got, and that’s more than enough. This semester might not be going how you pictured it, but that doesn’t mean you’ve failed. You’re just in a hard chapter, and you’re allowed to pause, breathe, and take care of yourself in the middle of it.

If you’re hanging on by a thread… same. But we’re still hanging on.