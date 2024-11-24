The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although the winter season calls for being jolly and cheerful, it is normal to feel down with the recent change in the weather. The darkness coming at an earlier time makes everyone feel like their day has gone by too quickly, which doesn’t make matters any better. If you’re experiencing the winter blues, you may be feeling down, fatigued, and unmotivated. The upside to this situation is that the winter blues are only seasonal and these feelings will start to get better once spring is upon us, but in the meantime, it is useful to learn how to get through these tough times. To help combat the winter blues, here are some ways you can take care of yourself and feel better during these cold, darker days.

1. Happy light: A happy light comes in different forms, such as a lamp, box, or oval. According to The Mayo Clinic, “Light therapy boxes can offer effective treatment for seasonal affective disorder.” It is meant to act as a source of vibrant light, more specifically, the daylight that many of us miss during the winter season. The Cleveland Clinic and Dr. Cain support this idea, saying “By restoring the natural day-night (circadian) rhythm to our system, bright light therapy lamps reduce melatonin production and improve serotonin production…The end result is often a significant improvement in normal sleep patterns and mood.” You can find happy lights from this company named Verilux.

2. Routine: It is easy to fall out of routine when you’re feeling down, but holding yourself to keep one going can help more than you realize. According to Ramon Solhkhah, “While many of us complain about how busy our schedules are, it represents expectations and patterns that are an important component of good mental health.” This routine can be specific to a certain time every day, for example, every morning: make your bed, eat breakfast, plan your schedule for the day, and more. Keeping up a routine can make you feel more productive during your day, even when you don’t have much going on. It is also important while being in school, and you can incorporate things like self care into your routine to make sure you’re taking care of yourself during stressful times.

3. Exercise: I know, I know, this may not be something everyone is into, but there have been studies on whether exercising can boost your mood significantly. In a study conducted at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, author Karmel Choi says “We saw a 26% decrease in odds for becoming depressed for each major increase in objectively measured physical activity.” Like many other people, I am not a huge fan of physical exercise. Being a college student makes it hard to find the time to go out on a run or go to the gym, especially with the cold weather. One way to get some physical activity in your week is by attending one of the fun group exercises that are offered at the gym on campus. They offer groups for dance cardio, yoga, zumba, and more. The best part is that they are offered at different times of the day to accommodate everyone’s schedule, that being during the afternoon or later in the evening.

4. Getting outside: Being in the same setting all the time, whether it’s your room or the classroom, makes it easy to feel more down on a day to day basis. Going outside for a walk even if it’s only for 30 minutes a day can help to change up your surroundings and release stress. According to UC Davis Health, “Regular access to green spaces has been linked to lower risks of depression and improved concentration and attention.” To make getting outside more enjoyable if you’re not a nature person, grab a friend or call a family member on your journey. Opting for a walk back to your dorm rather than taking the bus is an easy way to fit in getting outside on your busy schedule.