What is Her Campus UNCO Drinking this Fall?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNCO chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With fall comes bright colors, falling leaves, and warm air transitioning to cold. For this transition, different food and drink are more comforting. I set out to ask our chapter of Her Campus about our favorite fall drinks. We all have great choices, so pick wisely when trying one (or all) of our recommendations!

Rose: Caramel Pumpkin Granita from The Human Bean

Rose’s favorite drink comes from The Human Bean. The blended espresso with pumpkin and caramel creates a refreshing and sweet flavor, perfect for those days where leaves are falling but it’s still way too hot outside. The lower caffeine compared to a traditional latte makes it a great choice for a sweet treat or a late afternoon-pick-me-up

Kayla: Warm Chai with Cinnamon on Top

Kayla’s favorite fall drink is popular (for a reason)! The spices of chai (cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves) are perfect for a spicy-sweet drink. Her preference of a warm drink makes it the perfect in-between of not too cold and not too-hot; a drink that will warm you right up.

Sasha: Witches Brew Alani

Sasha’s favorite fall beverage is a Witches Brew Alani, a flavor of the energy drink that just released this fall. With sweet caramel, tart green apple, and 200 milligrams of caffeine, Sasha’s drink is perfect for a fall jolt of energy or a midterm pick-me-up.

Jo: Herbal Chai with Pumpkin and Almond Milk

Like Kayla, Jo’s drink of choice is a chai, but they opted for a herbal, caffeine-free version. This herbal chai has the same deliciousness and spices of a traditional chai, without the black tea that would make it caffeinated, along with almond milk for a delicious caffeine- and dairy-free drink.

Sara: Pumpkin Latte

Sara’s drink of choice is a fan-favorite fall pick. With flavors of pumpkin mixed with pumpkin spice, their choice is fantastic for any fall day. The traditional pumpkin latte also has plenty of variations and modifications to choose from, making it a great base choice to customize to each person. Sara particularly loves Greeley’s own Spotlight Cafe and Creamery for their pumpkin lattes.

Alana: Extra Hot Dirty Chai with Pumpkin

My perfect fall drink is a combination between Kayla and Sara’s choice, an extra hot dirty chai with pumpkin. I love both a pumpkin latte and a chai, and my option gives an opportunity for the best of both worlds. The espresso, chai, and pumpkin all mix to give an intense push of flavors, but they all work with each other perfectly. My drink is perfect for those frosty mornings when fall is bordering on winter.

Jenni: White Hot Chocolate

Jenni opts for a caffeine-free white hot chocolate. With white mocha instead of milk or dark chocolate mocha, their drink is perfect for a sweet, fall, treat. Jenni’s drink is also perfect for any kids you may have in your life, as most other drinks on this list have some form of caffeine in them!

Maddi: Cookie Butter Latte from Dutch Bros

The Cookie Butter Latte is a traditional latte with cookie butter flavoring, soft top, and cookie butter drizzle. Maddi especially loves this drink for its sweetness, reminding her of the holidays. The drink can be made iced, hot, or blended, so it’s perfect for any weather.

All of us at Her Campus UNCO have many great drinks to bring to the table. If you try any, please tag us on Instagram (@hercampusnortherncolorado) and let us know which is your favorite!