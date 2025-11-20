5 TIPS TO SURVIVE THE LAST FEW WEEKS OF THE SEMESTER

The end is near.
OK, so that’s a tad dramatic. But as we rapidly approach the end of the semester, I can’t be alone in feeling like it’s the end of the world, and all I want in the world is to survive. Teachers are getting ready for final projects and exams, all trying to get that last bit of information crammed into our heads before the semester ends. No matter your major or how long you’ve been doing this, you’ll most likely struggle — which is not at all a bad thing!
I’m currently a college senior starting my masters, working a part-time job, and serving as Events Director at our chapter of Her Campus. I don’t have a lot of free time on my hands, and my education often outweighs my other priorities (sometimes including my own health and sanity). But does that really help in the long run?
It might seem obvious to some, but I’m not ashamed to admit it took me too long to accept that the answer is no. You can’t do something well if you can’t do anything at all. It’s important to take care of yourself so that you’re able to maintain this intense educational immersion.
To help, I created a short list of tips to focus on yourself without taking up too much time or energy.
- PRIORITIZE BASIC HUMAN NECESSITIES.
-
This also feels like an obvious statement, and I fear that many of these tips will fall into that category. However, sometimes obvious things lose that quality as we get more tired, stressed, or emotional. This is a perfectly normal response. College takes a lot of time and mental focus, and sometimes everyday tasks just slip our minds.
Taking the time to make sure you are eating, sleeping, keeping yourself clean, and taking breaks often helps a lot more than you think it will. Most importantly, making sure your health is taken care of can make or break you in the unstable environment of college.
- TAKE A DEEP BREATH AND DO THE THING.
-
I can’t offer you much homework or note-taking advice; everyone has different methods that work for them, and figuring that out is part of what makes college so unique. (Also, I procrastinate a little too often and cannot in good conscience recommend that.) What I can do is share my observation that fear often holds us back from accomplishing, or even beginning, to do things.
Whether you have a fear of failure, social anxiety, or anything else, I’ve found that what’s effective is to stop and take a deep breath. I don’t think that advice is given enough. It can even your breath and calm your thoughts, resulting in a clearer head and a more centered mindset. You know you can do this. It might not feel like it, but you’ve already been doing it the entire semester.
So go ahead, take a deep breath. Maybe two. Then go do that assignment, make that phone call, schedule that appointment, answer those emails, and have faith in yourself.
- TAKE BREAKS AS NEEDED, BUT MAKE SURE YOU TAKE THEM.
-
I swear everybody needs them, even if you think you don’t. Often times, students try to get through their work in larger chunks, whether it’s because you don’t think you’ll get enough done or you get in a flow state. I struggle with this one a lot, because having to stop often feels like a waste of time.
However, taking breaks is essential to actually learning the material you’re working on, and putting fresh eyes on whatever you’re working on can be beneficial in producing better work.
That being said, some people prefer a lot of breaks in order to focus (in which case I highly recommend the Pomodoro Technique), while some just need a few minutes to refresh. My advice: take the breaks you need to set yourself up for success.
- TRY TO DO THINGS JUST FOR YOU.
-
I will admit, this one doesn’t necessarily fit my “quick and easy” rule, but I can’t recommend doing things for fun enough. It’s not always the best use of time, but doing things I enjoy like painting or reading is how I remind myself why I’m here. I love to read and write, but school can fill these tasks with dread or anxiety. Taking moments for myself brings back that passion and reminds me what I appreciate about my life. It can do wonderful things for both your mental state and how you approach your schoolwork.
So, when you can, try to find something fun that you can do that is just for you.
- DO YOUR BEST.
-
It’s short but sweet. Just do your best. But what I must stress here is that your best won’t always be “good.” Sometimes, your best is just making it out of bed. Sometimes, it’s getting everything done before the weekend. Your best will change on different days, and that’s okay. Your best is all you can do.
What’s important is staying patient and being kind to yourself regardless. Know that if you’re doing all you can, then you’re doing great.