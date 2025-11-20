5 TIPS TO SURVIVE THE LAST FEW WEEKS OF THE SEMESTER

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNCO chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The end is near.

OK, so that’s a tad dramatic. But as we rapidly approach the end of the semester, I can’t be alone in feeling like it’s the end of the world, and all I want in the world is to survive. Teachers are getting ready for final projects and exams, all trying to get that last bit of information crammed into our heads before the semester ends. No matter your major or how long you’ve been doing this, you’ll most likely struggle — which is not at all a bad thing!

I’m currently a college senior starting my masters, working a part-time job, and serving as Events Director at our chapter of Her Campus. I don’t have a lot of free time on my hands, and my education often outweighs my other priorities (sometimes including my own health and sanity). But does that really help in the long run?

It might seem obvious to some, but I’m not ashamed to admit it took me too long to accept that the answer is no. You can’t do something well if you can’t do anything at all. It’s important to take care of yourself so that you’re able to maintain this intense educational immersion.

To help, I created a short list of tips to focus on yourself without taking up too much time or energy.