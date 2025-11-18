Your Armor for the Winter Blues: an Oxytocin Guide

All of the girls put on armor in November and fall into a state of hibernation. The impending weather often does not motivate us to exceed our usual responsibilities, which include work, school, etc. It is challenging to continue taking proper care of ourselves, pursue new interests, and the like when we peer out of our window and view a mix of snow, rain, darkness, and brisk air that feels like a slap in the face.
Since we are in the midst of the time change, emotions tend to fluctuate from upwards to downwards in most people, particularly women. Studies from Georgetown University and the Pacific Neuroscience Institute have shown that women respond better to Oxytocin, also known as the “love hormone,” rather than the more commonly discussed hormone, Dopamine. We do not have to succumb to the Winter Blues and let it swallow us whole. Instead, try some of the Oxytocin boosters I have listed below!
Physical Touch
- Hugs, cuddling, massages, holding hands
Eye Contact
- Sustained and soft gazes deepen connection and trust
Laughter
- Shared laughter releases Oxytocin and calms Cortisol
Warmth
- Baths, saunas, cozy blankets, sitting near a fire
Music
- Singing, humming, listening to emotionally soothing songs
Scents
- Lavender, vanilla, rose, neroli, frankincense
Acts of Kindness
- Donating, volunteering, checking in on loved ones
Gentle Movement
- Yoga, tai chi, slow dancing
Prayer
- Loving, kindness, gratitude
Positive Social Connection
- Meaningful conversation, heartfelt letters/texts, time with trusted friends
Crying Safely
- Emotional release in a safe space stimulates Oxytocin and Parasympathetic recovery
Comforting Foods
- Warm soups, herbal teas, nutrient-dense meals
Self-Soothing Rituals
- Skin care, red light therapy, afternoon walks, coloring
Remember, November is for Frank Sinatra, lighting candles, and oversized crewnecks. Not the blues! The moon also goes through dark periods, but we know it will shine again. So will you, my friend.
With love, Kierstyn
Sources: Pacific Neuroscience Institute, Georgetown University