Your Armor for the Winter Blues: an Oxytocin Guide

All of the girls put on armor in November and fall into a state of hibernation. The impending weather often does not motivate us to exceed our usual responsibilities, which include work, school, etc. It is challenging to continue taking proper care of ourselves, pursue new interests, and the like when we peer out of our window and view a mix of snow, rain, darkness, and brisk air that feels like a slap in the face.

Since we are in the midst of the time change, emotions tend to fluctuate from upwards to downwards in most people, particularly women. Studies from Georgetown University and the Pacific Neuroscience Institute have shown that women respond better to Oxytocin, also known as the “love hormone,” rather than the more commonly discussed hormone, Dopamine. We do not have to succumb to the Winter Blues and let it swallow us whole. Instead, try some of the Oxytocin boosters I have listed below!

Physical Touch

Hugs, cuddling, massages, holding hands

Eye Contact

Sustained and soft gazes deepen connection and trust

Laughter

Shared laughter releases Oxytocin and calms Cortisol

Warmth

Baths, saunas, cozy blankets, sitting near a fire

Music

Singing, humming, listening to emotionally soothing songs

Scents

Lavender, vanilla, rose, neroli, frankincense

Acts of Kindness

Donating, volunteering, checking in on loved ones

Gentle Movement

Yoga, tai chi, slow dancing

Prayer

Loving, kindness, gratitude

Positive Social Connection

Meaningful conversation, heartfelt letters/texts, time with trusted friends

Crying Safely

Emotional release in a safe space stimulates Oxytocin and Parasympathetic recovery

Comforting Foods

Warm soups, herbal teas, nutrient-dense meals

Self-Soothing Rituals

Skin care, red light therapy, afternoon walks, coloring

Remember, November is for Frank Sinatra, lighting candles, and oversized crewnecks. Not the blues! The moon also goes through dark periods, but we know it will shine again. So will you, my friend.



With love, Kierstyn

UIC Department of Communications

Her Campus at UIC, Social Media Team & Editorial Team

Contact Information: kherr23@uic.edu