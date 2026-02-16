VALENTINE’S DAY IS OVER, AND WHAT NOW?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UH chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Well, the day that most of us were waiting for has passed. For many, Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to celebrate love with those we love the most, or just to embrace self-love. Yet, for others, February 14 is just another day. But what really happens next? After all the flowers, opened gifts, and galentine’s?

After that, we need to remember that love should not only be celebrated on that specific day but every day. For this reason, I wanted to share with you some habits and ideas to implement in your life for a lasting sense of love and happiness.

Self-love is key

Whether you have a partner or not, you should love yourself first! You need to prioritize yourself to give the most love to others. Sometimes we forget how self-love is significant for our daily life, and we end up not giving ourselves the attention we really deserve.

So, say positive affirmations to yourself, plan solo dates, schedule self-care days, and have some alone time. All of these are important for our mind and body and really make a difference in our happiness and well-being.

Do not underestimate yourself, embrace your uniqueness, and use it to achieve your goals.

Show appreciation for your loved ones

Showing others that we love them should not be exclusive to valentines day; it should be a daily practice. Show people how important they are to you, communicate with them constantly to keep relationships, check on them as much as possible, and keep them as close to you as you can.

Life can be busy and stressful, but making sure we value those we choose to keep around is a meaningful way of maintaining healthy and lasting relationships with friends, family members, and partners.

Support the community

Love should always be celebrated, and that includes showing love and care for those we might not even know. Volunteering and donating are ways you can do that! It seems like something simple, but it is more special than you know. When you engage in these activities, you’re helping people at the point they need the most, and that shows how powerful love can be.

Love can be shown not only through words and gifts, but also through actions. What may seem like a basic act is actually very meaningful and generous. Therefore, if you have the opportunity, show love by helping and giving back to your community.

Know your worth and love yourself!

Loving others is great, but loving ourselves more is better! That’s a mindset to keep in mind when you find yourself in unworthy or toxic relationships or friendships. If you’ve been feeling like a connection with someone is no longer fun, problematic, and toxic, those are signs that you need to leave that situation. Those relationships tend to lower your self-esteem, drain your energy, and affect your mental health. So if you find yourself in that space, make an effort to let it go as soon as you can.

People around you should know your boundaries, respect your decisions, and support you when needed; however, when those aspects are far from the truth, you should prioritize your well-being and happiness even if leaving that situation is the only way to do so. Romantic relationships and friendships come and go, and that’s just life, but people who love you shouldn’t hurt you. So, you must value yourself and know your worth… always!

Expressing love goes beyond Valentine’s Day, so let it be forever!