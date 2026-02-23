The Houston Girlies’ Guide to Winter Fashion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UH chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Houston winters aren’t always the coldest, and when it gets cold (or even chillier than usual), many of us might not really know what to wear when it comes to being both cozy and stylish at the same time. As time has gone by, I’ve learnt to perfect my winter wardrobe for days that are only slightly chilly and days that are freezing, and everything in between, so here’s my guide to winter fashion!

KNOW THE WEATHER

Before we get to the fashion, we need to remember how unpredictable the weather is in Houston; it can be super cold and windy one day, and then sunny but chilly the next. Which means layers are your best friend, and you may need to put down the big puffy jacket sometimes.

Outerwear, Tops, and LAYERS

Sweaters & Hoodies – These are perfect for when the temperature is around the 50s-60s. It’s also super easy to slip on a hoodie when you’re lazy and still look cozy.

Denim Jackets – They look great over any t-shirt or long-sleeve shirt.

Leather Jackets – Similar concept to a denim jacket, just a different vibe, especially for my alt girlies.

The Big Puffy Coat – I know this is the dreaded coat, but when it’s styled correctly, it can be cute. I personally wear this with an “old-money” outfit. When it’s super cold and windy, a big puffy coat is what I usually reach for.

Thermal Clothing – Wool, fleece, and cotton are great for keeping yourself warm without adding so much bulk. You can also wear these underneath your normal, everyday outfits.

Layer, layer, layer! – You don’t always have to put on a bunch of thick jackets on top of each other and add so much weight on you. Instead, a cozy turtleneck sweater can be topped off with a nice zip-up sweater. A button-up shirt can be worn under a cute jacket or cardigan. You can even wear a hoodie underneath another jacket. Being smart about layering fitted clothes can keep you cozy without making you look bulky.

BOTTOMS

Skirts – I don’t care what anyone says, I think a cute skirt is perfect for a winter outfit that eats; you just have to be smart about layering. I’ve gotten questions from people while walking around campus, asking how I’m wearing a skirt when it’s too cold to be doing so. The method is to wear fleece-lined tights or leggings and top it off with regular sheer tights. If it’s too cold, you can wear another pair of leggings or tights underneath it all. You can also put on a pair of cute thigh-high socks on top for a more cutesy look!

Jeans – Jeans are a staple in pretty much everyone’s closet. They keep you warm on chilly days while not being too heavy. Thicker jeans are nice when it’s really cold outside, or you can wear leggings underneath for an extra layer.

Leggings – These work amazingly with oversized hoodies and when it’s chilly out. Leggings can also be a layer for colder days.

SHOES

Booties – A nice pair of Dr. Martens is perfect, no matter your style. They match well with most things, from little skirts to baggy jeans.

Sneakers – They’re great for casual looks, or for when you have to go on long walks around campus.

Knee-high boots – I’ve seen so many fashion girlies wear these under cute skirts and dresses paired with thigh-high or knee-high socks, peek-a-boo style.

UGGs – We’ve all seen them becoming popular again in recent years, and they’re great for any casual cozy fit.

ACCESSORIES

Beanies & Hats – A nice knit beanie to keep your head warm or a stylish beret.

Belts – Obviously, to hold your pants up, but also elevating your outfit as a whole.

Cute Socks – Thigh-high socks, fuzzy socks, ruffled or lace trimmed, leg warmers, show them off!

Jewelry – Gold and silver are fancy, and it all comes down to your preference. Stacked necklaces and bracelets for those who want to go all out. Sweaters and hoodies are perfect backdrops for a simple pendant. Small hoops or studded earrings go with almost everything.

OUTFIT IDEAS?!

Casual – An oversized hoodie, leggings or jeans, simple socks with sneakers, and a simple necklace. This is a basic cozy outfit to wear when you’re having a chill day.

Date night – A little black dress, leather or faux fur jacket, knee-high boots with thigh-high socks, Pandora charm bracelet, and minimal jewelry. Think old-money but not really.

School day – Button-down shirt, a sweater or jacket, skirt (plaid or plain) layered with fleece-lined tights and sheer tights or thigh highs (depending on how cold it is), leg warmers if you’re feeling a little extra, a pair of Converse or black booties, minimal jewelry. Think preppy, private school-ish outfit, maybe serving Rory Gilmore?

Soft Alt – Graphic t-shirt or long-sleeved shirt, leather jacket or oversized flannel, big baggy jeans or a short black skirt with thigh highs or fishnets, booties or chunky sneakers, silver chains and necklaces, and stackable bracelets and rings. A bold outfit that can fit the winter vibes.

Athleisure – A quarter-zip or a simple sweater (think Lululemon define jacket), leggings, minimal jewelry, crew socks, and sneakers. Think what you’d wear to a Pilates class.

Chic – A white turtleneck, a long coat or cardigan, a pencil skirt paired with tights, knee-high boots, and dainty jewelry. This is perfect for nice outings.

Cutesy and “kawaii” – A pastel jacket, skirt, button-up shirt, fleece-lined tights, and sheer tights or thigh highs, booties or even Mary Jane’s, and tons of hair clips and dainty jewelry. You can even look at the lolita fashion girls for inspo if you’re feeling bold.

Putting together a stylish winter outfit is all about adaptable styling and layering; a little creativity can keep you warm while slaying. It doesn’t have to be expensive either; you can find nice pieces or small details at Walmart or at a thrift store that can last years and look nice.

At the end, it’s important to wear what makes you comfortable and confident. The season can also call for wearing something new, and maybe you’ll love it! Dressing nicely shouldn’t have to be stressful, because at the end, you’re beautiful as you are, and you do not have to look like all the people you see on Pinterest, so have fun styling and experimenting!