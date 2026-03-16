The Music Experience Should Be Felt, Not Calculated

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UH chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you noticed that your recent music listening experience has become unfulfilling? The same songs are heard everywhere you go: supermarkets, H&M, ULTA, Hot Topic, Foot Locker, etc. It feels like we are trapped in the realm of mainstream music. But how can we escape this cycle? It is essential to understand that, even if it is an unconscious action, the music you listen to on a daily basis influences your lifestyle, persona, and behavior.

Music has become an essential part of everyday life for Gen Z. From early in the morning to late at night, we are constantly surrounded by it. Many students wear Bluetooth or wireless headphones while walking between classes. People at the gym also use these devices to keep up with their routines. Some individuals might wear them while grocery shopping. We listen to music in the library, at the park, and even in the shower. It’s a non-stop experience, twenty-four hours a day.

One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. — Bob Marley

Streaming platforms such as Spotify have created an annual year-in-review feature that breaks down users’ personal data, including the number of minutes listened, songs played, artists explored, and genres discovered. This yearly recap was entertaining and has grown in popularity since its inception in 2016; so much so that it has expanded to non-music-related apps, such as BeReal ReCap and YouTube ReCap. What does this say about the music listening community? For example, Spotify which was founded in 2006 in Sweden, has made interconnectedness everywhere. Anyone can share their music journey highlights. The app’s algorithm works by collecting users’ data and integrating it to create personalized playlists or song suggestions. The algorithm can go as far as to include mood-based features. In 2022, Spotify introduced the DJ, an AI feature, because people often do not invest time in listening to music that reflects their mood or current emotional state. This sounds fascinating, however, some have been concerned that Spotify’s algorithm shifts away from human-curated playlists.

One thing to consider is how removing human aspects of music curation will impact music discovery and creation. The music listening community often seeks out new trends, sometimes forgetting that good things take time and can often be found in classic songs. Much of the modern music being released today incorporates samples from past musicians. In fact, some samples are used by multiple producers. For example, “Bound” by Ponderosa Twins Pluse One, released in 1971, was sampled by Kanye West in his song “Bound 2,” which came out in 2013. Tyler, the Creator also used the same sample, but he selected a different part of it for his song “A Boy Is A Gun,” released in 2019. Many artists discuss their inspirations in the music industry during interviews. For fans, this can be a valuable insight into favorite songs and their creation process. In a way, it demonstrates how humans inspire others to create as well.

Listeners do not just want to hear sound, they want to feel like a person, hear a shared story, and a different perspective that challenges one’s own. Which is why truly original creative works of art often earn long-term loyalty from fan bases and not just quick virality. Genuine music has become a lost art where mainstream rewards chart with quick hits. A lot of music ends up sounding similar, and listeners are biased toward what they already know, so labels and platforms push what’s safe. Algorithms amplify this effect, which might cause the system to eventually repeat the same songs multiple times in a user’s playlist. Even when there are over 200 tracks in a single playlist, there will be a few that repeat over and over. Experimental listening became nonexistent, buried under copy-paste trends.