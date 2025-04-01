Houston Royalty: The Women Breaking Barriers

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This Women’s History Month, we’re honoring three extraordinary women part of Houston Royalty who’ve proudly represented Houston on the global stage: Beyoncé, Megan thee Stallion, and Hilary Duff. From chart-topping hits to groundbreaking acting careers, these stars have left an undeniable mark on music and entertainment–all while carrying their H-Town roots with pride. Their journeys, though distinct, share a few commonalities: resilience, talent, and a connection to the city that shaped them.

Beyoncé – The oG houston royalty

Born and raised in Houston’s historic Third Ward, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles began her singing career as a child in the early ‘90s. Growing up on Parkwood Drive, her free time consisted of going to church and attending events like AstroWorld and the Houston Rodeo. Her destiny was set in motion when she and classmates (including future Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland) formed a girl group for a talent competition.

By the late ‘90s, Destiny’s Child had become a global phenomenon, with hits like Say My Name and Survivor dominating the charts. After the group’s disbandment, Beyoncé launched her solo career and quickly solidified her status as a powerhouse vocalist, performer, and entrepreneur. Today, with 32 Grammy Awaards, record-breaking tours, and a legacy of empowering anthems, she remains Houston’s most iconic cultural ambassador.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Megan Thee Stallion

Although born in San Antonio, Megan Thee Stallion has been supporting and showing her love for her second home, Houston, through music and interviews! She grew up in her grandmother’s old South Park neighborhood, which is only 15 minutes away from the University of Houston. She graduated from Texas Southern University and is proud to call H-Town her home! She began posting videos of her freestyle rapping in 2016 via social media and acquired a large following rather quickly. In 2018, Megan signed to 300 Entertainment and has never looked back! She won three Grammy awards in 2019 and has become one of the most popular female rappers alongside Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Kim. She has even received praise from Beyoncé! Megan has undoubtedly redefined female rap while continuing to uplift Houston.

NBC

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff was born in the late 1980s in Houston, Texas. She began her acting career as a young child, doing commercials and honing her skills at her local theater. After her family relocated to California, she booked her breakout role on the hit TV show Lizzie McGuire, starring in the Disney Channel series and its 2003 film adaption. Beyond acting, Duff became a pop sensation with hits such as Come Clean, So Yesterday, and Sparks. Today, she continues to act, starring in her most recent role on How I Met Your Father, and she also owns her own fragrance business.

Final thoughts

All three of these multi-talented businesswomen have represented Houston in unmatched ways. They each have their own set of special skills and values that have shaped them into the women they are today. Whether through music, acting, or entrepreneurship, they’ve carried Houston with them–proving that greatness starts here. This Women’s Month, we celebrate them and every Houston woman making waves in their industry, community, and beyond.

