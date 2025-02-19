Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
My Holy Grail NYX Lip Combos: The Ultimate Lip Game Changer

Let me spill the tea: 

NYX Cosmetics is IT when it comes to creating the perfect lip combo! If you’re like me and obsessed with creating bold yet everyday wearable lip combos, then buckle up because I’m about to share my holy grail lineup.  Here’s how I achieve a pigmented, long-lasting, and hydrating lip look that works universally for any occasion. These NYX products are sure to have your fellow classmate asking, “What’s your lip combo?”. 

First up, let’s talk liners

I know, you’re thinking, “Eyeliner as lip liner?”  Just trust me! The Retractable Vivid Rich Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil in Topaz is a metallic taupe dream that adds just the right amount of shimmer to your pout. Feeling bold? The Epic Wear Liner Stick Long-Lasting Eyeliner Pencil in Berry Goth is a deep, sultry berry shade perfect for fall and winter. And my absolute favorite? The Line Loud Vegan Longwear Lip Liner in Wine-ing! Packed with jojoba oil and vitamin E, it glides on like butter and keeps your lips hydrated all throughout your classes, and is a deep brown shade that is sure to pop on all skin tones. 

Now, the glosses.

NYX Butter Glosses are iconic for a reason. Strawberry Cheesecake, a warm pink, is perfect for that flirty feeling. Angel Food Cake, a true mauve, is the ultimate everyday shade. When I’m feeling playful, I go for Merengue, a pink-lilac stunner. To top it all off, the NYX Clear Gloss is the finishing touch that gives your lips that glassy, high-shine look. When you mix these liners with the butter glosses, you get a lip look that’s chef’s kiss! It’s pigmented, long-lasting, fairly hydrating, and 100% non-sticky. 

When it comes to creating our daily make-up routines, especially as college students, things can get a little pricey and unmanageable. I love NYX because you get a cheaper price for products without sacrificing quality. You don’t need a $30 lipliner or a $45 lip gloss to create an amazing lip combo. The products listed above are very affordable for a bi-monthly restock and will-of course, get the job done. 

Whether you’re rushing to a morning class, getting ready for date night, or heading to your 9 to 5, your make-up deserves to look good without breaking the bank, and these combos will have you covered. Trust me, your lips will thank me! So the next time someone asks you, “Girl! What’s your lip combo?”, just send them this article. 

Your welcome xo

