HEADS UP, BESTIE: YOUR FASHION WEEK 2025 STYLE GUIDE IS LIVE

It’s that time of the year again.

Get ready because Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Fashion Week wrapped just weeks ago, and we HAVE to talk about it.

For my fashion and non-fashion peeps, Fashion Week is all about the glitz, glamour, and over-the-top displays of new collections by renowned and emerging fashion houses. The Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collections just debuted across the “Big Four” (New York, London, Milan, and Paris), and whether you live for runway looks or just want to know what’s hitting stores soon, we’ve got the perfect breakdown.

Whether you’re a fashion critic, enthusiast, or passive admirer, this review is for you.

But what’s all the hype about? These shows don’t just dictate high fashion– they trickle down to your Instagram feeds, fashion hauls, and even office dress codes.

So, let’s dive in.

STYLES Office wear is back for 2025. Throwback to 2024, structured blazers, trousers, and pencil skirts were constantly showcased in runway shows, with full-tailored suits becoming an increasingly influential style. Although this year, it seems midi skirt suits will have their moment along with the nostalgic power silhouette of the ‘80s. Brands like Calvin Klein, Stella McCartney, Tom Ford, and Givenchy had multiple looks featuring variations of “office core.” Calvin Klein had a spotlight for its formal midi skirt suit, and Sarah Burton’s debut collection for Givenchy showcased a few oversized blazers. Broad shoulders, bold lines– ‘80s suiting is back. But will it last? Lately, there seems to be an obsession with achieving a corporate look (which is interesting, given a slowdown in workwear shopping and a return to working in the office). More and more brands are taking on the blazer as a runway piece, and it’s translating to well-known aesthetics like the office siren trend from 2023 and 2024. Fashion houses are doubling down on sleek tailoring, proving workwear isn’t going anywhere–even if work-from-home culture is. Photo by Laura Chouette on Unsplash TEXTILE PRints Plaid and polka dots are in, baby! Plaid for fall? Hardly groundbreaking. But polka dots staging a comeback? A surprise twist! I thought the trend would just come and go, especially after its subtle appearance in Spring/Summer 2024. Nevertheless, polka dots aren’t going anywhere. This season, they’ve exploded across runways, proving the print has serious staying power. Altazurra, Fendi, Moschino, and more delivered the print in different tops, skirts, and dresses – my favorite being the simple polka dot dress. Classic, clean, and forever in style, the polka dot dress is wardrobe gold. Animal prints made their predictable yet persistent return. Leopard had its moment, but designers insist the wild side isn’t done with us yet. A true showstopper, though, was the vintage retro patterns in the Dries Van Noten Collection. Geometric precision collided with free-flowing organic motifs, each piece elevated by brooches and jewelry meticulously sewn into the fabric. It felt like art in motion. Photo by Becca McHaffie from Unsplash COLORS Last but definitely not least, the color palette. Fall/Winter 2025’s color story is all about balance: quiet neutrals and bold brights, especially in suits. This season, they came in the usual gray and black, but yellows, pastel pinks, and loud blues made several appearances in the category as well. The introduction of these happier colors signals a further departure from the trend of “quiet luxury.” Pantone did an analysis on the color trends in fashion week and found that lemongrass yellow, primrose pink, winterberry (bright pinkish red), brandied melon (orange), lyons blue, and browns were some of the popular colors in New York Fashion Week. There were also earthier tones, which were different from the previous seasons. For me, however, the most impactful color scheme goes to Saint Laurent. The brand’s runway show screamed “bold” this season. The bright oranges, purple-ish pinks, and reds nicely complemented the deep greens, blues, and tans. You really must see it, here. It’s chic and refreshing. No notes there. Photo by Ksenia Chernaya from Pexels

final thoughts

This season, there was an overall feeling that fashion brands played it safer than expected instead of leaning into extravagance and unparalleled uniqueness. Whatever the case, Fashion Week has given us a blueprint of what we can expect from these brands in the coming season. But the trends are already everywhere–check your favorite store’s new arrivals if you doubt it. Whether you’re into corporate glam or polka-dot nostalgia, FW25 is serving options. Now, who’s shopping?

