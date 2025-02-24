Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
two women working out
Photo by bruce mars from Pexels
Work-Life Balance: How Athleisure is Blurring the Lines

Paris Smith
Has the line between ‘work’ and ‘life’ blurred so much that our clothes don’t even know where they belong? The trends of athleisure and business casual have been around for many years, but recently both have had changes to what is considered acceptable.

Photo by bruce mars from Unsplash

How did we get here?

The mixture between these two styles began to take off after the pandemic. People were so used to taking meetings from the comfort of home that there was no need for a full outfit. Once people began to go back to the office, they adapted their clothing to still feel comfortable. 

Why do we love it?

Athleisure has become more than just fashion – it’s a declaration of how we live and work, we now have clothes that transition with us from the desk to our Pilates class, you could easily pair your athletic tank top shirt underneath a jean jacket or blazer with a nice pair of slacks. You can even buy comfy athletic pants that are made to look like slacks. Our clothing has now adapted to the lifestyle of active professionals. The blend of style and functionality is what entices most consumers.

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

Our favorite brands are aware

Brands like Lululemon and Alo are adapting to office wear. Specifically, Lululemon has a line of slacks for both men and women. These pants look just like any other slack but with the same buttery soft athletic material we all know and love. I believe these highlight how we are moving toward making our clothing more functional than ever, merging practicality with style in ways that reflect our increasingly flexible and fast-paced lives. 

