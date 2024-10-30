Your Guide to Getting Rid of Mysterious College Illnesses

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is fun, but nothing puts a damper on things like having a mysterious cough or cold that just won’t go away. This year, I have personally experienced this phenomenon as I got sick for two days and then got stuck with a lingering cough. I became quite used to this cough and started referring to it as my “whooping cough,” but quickly got self conscious about it when I couldn’t laugh without having a fit. (You know it’s bad when people start asking how long you’ve had the whooping cough for and if you’re going to get it checked out). Deep down, I knew it wasn’t anything serious — I was just too lazy to actually do something about it. If you’re anything like me, stuck with a sickness that’s more annoying than debilitating, it’s time to do something about it. Luckily, I’ve got some simple, student-friendly remedies that will help you finally kick that gross, lingering illness and get back to feeling 100%.

Why Does This Happen?

College campuses are the perfect breeding ground for mysterious, long-lasting illnesses. Here’s why.

Shared Spaces: Whether it’s a dorm, the library or even study lounges, college students live in close quarters. This makes it easier for germs to spread so cold and flu viruses thrive in these environments.

Stress and Lack of Sleep: Midterms, finals and staying up late can weaken your immune system, making you more vulnerable to getting sick and staying sick.

Going Out: Between tailgates and nights out, late nights in crowded places can expose you to even more germs, making it harder to fight off sickness.

The Gainesville Weather: Drastic temperature changes can mess with your immune system, especially if you’re sweating in the heat one day and freezing the next (thanks cold fronts).

What Can You Do About It?

1. Vitamin C and Zinc: Your Immune System’s Best Friends

Taking Vitamin C and zinc can help shorten the duration of colds and give your immune system a much-needed boost. College students often don’t get enough of these nutrients from their diet alone, so supplementing with Vitamin C tablets or zinc lozenges can make a huge difference. Try taking them at the first sign of a cold to keep it from getting worse.

2. Nasal Spray: Breathe Easy Again

Dealing with a stuffy nose that makes it hard to concentrate in class? A simple saline nasal spray from CVS or Walmart can work wonders for clearing congestion. It’s an easy, affordable fix that you can stash in your backpack for when you need instant relief between classes. Not only does it help you breathe easier, but it also flushes out irritants, which can prevent your cold from getting worse.

3. Gargling Salt Water: Grandma Was Right

This old-school remedy is a tried-and-true way to soothe a sore throat and reduce coughing. Gargling with warm salt water a few times a day can help kill bacteria, reduce swelling and ease that scratchy feeling. It’s easy to do, super cheap and you can even do it in your dorm bathroom.

4. Vicks VapoRub on Your Chest (and Feet!)

Vicks VapoRub has been around forever, and for good reason. Rubbing a little on your chest before bed can help relieve congestion and open up your airways, so you can sleep without waking up every hour to cough. For an extra trick, try rubbing it on the bottoms of your feet and putting on socks before bed — some say it helps soothe coughs faster (plus, it keeps your feet warm).

5. Drink Tea: A Cozy Cure-All

When in doubt, grab a cup of hot tea. Herbal teas like chamomile, peppermint and ginger are great for easing cold symptoms and keeping you hydrated. Add some honey and lemon to help soothe your throat and give your body an extra boost. Drinking tea is also a good way to relax and de-stress, which is key to recovering quickly in college.

How to Make These Remedies Part of Your Routine

It’s easy to incorporate these remedies into your everyday life at UF, even if you’re super busy. Here’s a quick breakdown of how you can fit them into your day:

In the Morning: Take your Vitamin C and zinc after breakfast.

Between Classes: Use nasal spray if you feel congested, and keep it in your backpack for on-the-go relief.

Before Bed: Rub Vicks on your chest (and feet), gargle with salt water and make yourself a soothing cup of tea.

Preventative Measures for the Future

1. Invest in a Humidifier

Dry dorm or apartment air can irritate your throat and make it easier for germs to thrive. Keep a humidifier running in your room to add moisture back into the air — especially during the cooler months. A humidified environment keeps your nasal passages from drying out, which can help prevent colds.

2. Drink Green Tea Throughout the Day

Green tea is packed with antioxidants and has natural antiviral properties, making it a great immune booster. Sip on green tea during study sessions or swap it in for your afternoon coffee, especially if you’re like me and drink way too much coffee anyways. Also, adding a bit of honey can also help soothe your throat and give you a quick energy boost.

3. Make Hand Sanitizer Your New BFF

This is an easy one: always keep a small bottle of hand sanitizer in your bag. Use it after class, at the gym or before you eat. College campuses are crawling with germs, and using hand sanitizer regularly helps you stay one step ahead of sickness.

4. Prioritize Sleep

College life is hectic, but getting enough sleep is essential for keeping your immune system strong. Aim for at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night. Try to make a bedtime routine, whether it’s reading a book or winding down with some tea, to signal to your body that it’s time to rest.

5. Stay Hydrated

Drinking water throughout the day keeps your body functioning at its best, which includes fighting off infections. Keep a water bottle with you at all times and make hydration part of your daily routine.

6. Eat a Balanced Diet

It can be tempting to rely on quick meals or junk food when you’re busy, but a healthy, balanced diet is key to supporting your immune system. Try to include fruits, veggies and whole grains in your meals—your body will thank you later!

At the end of the day, we all know college germs are inevitable, but dealing with that annoying, lingering sickness doesn’t have to be. With these easy, student-friendly remedies, you can finally stop being that person in class who can’t get through a lecture without hacking up a lung. Trust me, your body (and your friends) will thank you for putting in the effort. So grab some tea, stock up on zinc and show that lingering illness who’s boss.