What’s the Craze With Cottage Cheese?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ll admit, I was hesitant to participate in the cottage cheese movement that has been taking over the internet. Ever since my three-year-old self first tried it at my great grandma’s assisted living facility, I’ve been traumatized and nauseous even at the thought of it. That is, until I bought my first container of Good Culture last year. To say my life was changed is an understatement; now, I eat cottage cheese multiple times a day, and I don’t know how I survived the past 15 years without it.

Why Try It?

If you’re like my past self and actively avoiding the cottage cheese culture, I’ll be honest: it’s scary. Made from the curds of cow’s milk, it has a naturally chunky and creamy texture. But I promise, it’s more appetizing than it sounds and is packed with benefits. One serving of cottage cheese usually has over 12 grams of protein, is low in fat and contains essential vitamins and minerals like calcium, phosphorus and potassium, making it a staple for muscle growth and recovery, weight management and bone health. Some brands, like my personal favorite, Good Culture, also contain live and active probiotic cultures, contributing to a healthy gut and aiding digestion.

I understand cottage cheese isn’t yogurt; many are hesitant to eat it plain or straight out of the container. But there are so many delicious ways to incorporate it into your diet. If you saw my Instagram feed, you’d be blown away by all the creative cottage cheese recipes people have come up with. They’re easy too; the viral cottage cheese flatbread calls for just cottage cheese and eggs, and you can top it with your favorite veggies, meats or cheeses. The sweet potato beef bowl is another popular one, the perfect balance of sweet, savory and spicy. As a busy college student with limited cooking supplies, I also love making sourdough pizza: I top it with cottage and parmesan cheeses, pepperoni and prosciutto, and stick it in the broiler to make it crisp.

The Crisis

If you’re as cottage cheese-obsessed as I am, you’ve probably experienced the shortage that’s happening in grocery stores, a result of its internet fame. Nothing’s more frustrating than going on my weekly restock trip to Publix, only to find the cottage cheese aisle bare. Sometimes, I’m lucky enough to snag a Daisy or Publix brand, but nothing fulfills my eternal cottage cheese craving like Good Culture. They have a type for everyone; there’s low-fat, milk-fat and lactose-free. My personal favorite, and unfortunately almost impossible to find, is the 4% milkfat classic. With only 100 calories and 14 grams of protein, it’s the perfect thick, creamy and flavorful post-workout fuel. I’m praying that the brand catches up with the insane demand that’s clearly not calming down anytime soon.

Cottage Cheese & Me

You’re probably wondering how I’m not averse to cottage cheese yet; I’ve eaten it multiple times a day for the past year and a half. I truly believe I could eat it for the rest of my life and be happy. Although I’ve grown to love eating it out of the container as a snack, I find ways to incorporate it into almost anything. I put it on avocado toast, add it to wraps and recently made a healthy spin on chicken salad by mixing it with plain rotisserie chicken. It’s truly a delicacy. Not only does it fill me up the perfect amount, but I always feel like I’m having a healthy and balanced meal when eating it.

It’s safe to say cottage cheese has taken over my diet, and I hope my love story convinces you to give it a try (if you can find it in stores). Be adventurous and creative, host a cook-off with friends and experiment with the hundreds of recipes on social media. The opportunities to participate in the cottage cheese movement are endless.