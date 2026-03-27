What Actually Matters in Picking a Grad School Program? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re reading this article, you probably know that you need to go to grad school to achieve your professional goals, or are considering whether a master’s or a doctorate is the right choice for you. No matter why you’re planning on attending, it can be hard to figure out which school is the right fit for you. There are many similarities between undergrad and grad programs, but some subtle nuances as well. And while rankings can be a great place to start your search, there are so many ranking systems out there, and every system uses a different scoring breakdown. Even if there were a definitive “best” program, best-ranked doesn’t inherently translate to “best for your needs.”

As a current grad student who spent a lot of time considering if further formal education was even in my cards, I’m breaking down the most important factors to consider before you start your applications.

Program Structure

Depending on your long-term goals, you’ll either want to choose a research-based or a professional program. Research-based degrees are typically best for those who want to pursue a career in academia and research, or who want to pursue a terminal degree. Professional programs, which are not limited to the legal definition of a professional degree, are more oriented toward preparing students for careers in industry and might culminate in a capstone project rather than a thesis. Some programs also offer joint degree tracks, where you can simultaneously earn a master’s and a PhD, JD or MD at an accelerated pace. The University of Florida offers several 4+1 track programs, where you can begin your master’s before completing your bachelor’s, and the credits taken at the master’s level can be applied to your bachelor’s degree.

Schedule

Non-full-time degrees are growing in popularity! In addition to the traditional full-time, in-person program, most universities offer online and asynchronous options, hybrid schedules, or weekend-only programs. If you want to focus on your studies and continue living on campus, a traditional program might be best for you. However, if you want to work while completing your degree, online programs offer significantly more flexibility, as you can set your own schedule and don’t have to be physically near your campus. Even if you’re located near the campus and you want to take classes in person, remember to account for commuting time in your schedule.

In-person, full-time degrees are typically structured as a cohort, with your path to completion outlined by your program. Online degrees tend to have more flexibility in setting your pace. My current master’s program at UF allows me to choose how many classes I wish to take each term; I can change my course load at any point, and there is no penalty for needing to take a semester off. In contrast, one of my closest friends is in a program where there is a required minimum of credit hours every semester, her courses have to be taken in a very particular order, and missing certain benchmarks can result in expulsion from the program. The former model is best for those who are extremely self-motivated and self-accountable. At the same time, the latter is better for those who prefer more structure and want to guarantee they complete their degree within a set period.

Career Advancement Resources and Services

Whether you’re looking to pursue a path in academia or industry, career services are so important to help you connect your classroom knowledge to broader skills! In addition to traditional one-on-one career counseling appointments and career fairs, many institutions offer workshops, connections to experts, or training programs tailored to a broad range of relevant skill sets. You might even find teams that work exclusively with grants, thesis and dissertation review and editing, or alumni mentorship! For those looking to work in industry, you’ll want to ensure that your institution has strong employer relationships in your field of choice. Your tuition also covers access to holistic support and growth, not just coursework.

Funding

You’ve probably seen recommendations to take a job that can help pay for your degree. Many companies indeed offer scholarships or tuition remission benefits, but many have additional stipulations, such as minimum tenure requirements or coverage limitations. Some companies require you to have worked for at least several months (or years) before you’re eligible, others will cover a limited number of credit hours or not cover fees and a few might even require course-by-course approval based on relation to your job description. Depending on which state you live in and the value of the financial support you’re receiving from your employer, you may also be subject to benefit income taxes, which can reduce your savings.

Curriculum

Even if you’re receiving financial support, your program will still cost you time! Two programs with the same name could look radically different on a day-to-day level, so it’s worth researching the specific degree requirements, course descriptions, previous syllabi, professor reviews and student work samples to ensure that you’re completely satisfied with what you’re signing up for. You can also consider the faculty’s expertise, as two professors could teach the same class very differently, and, therefore, connect you with different opportunities.

If you’re ready to take the next steps in your grad school journey, consider speaking with your advisor, a career center counselor, a trusted professor or representatives from the graduate school here at UF. Best of luck in the search and application process!