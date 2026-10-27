“We Are Jane Doe.”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Women are powerful.

When one of our own is being attacked, we jump into protect mode. We stand with women who are like us, because we know all the hardships that come with womanhood. When social media gives a platform to women we believe have been wronged, we show up. We defend them, share their stories and remind them they are not alone. A lot of the time we may not even know the full story yet, but still we fight to protect another woman from being ignored, mistreated or misunderstood.

When Lindsay Clancy’s case gained attention, social media helped turn courtroom headlines into a much larger public conversation about a woman’s fight with postpartum depression and psychosis. Women stood on the frontlines of courthouses wearing pink, saying “I believe you.” We may not know the women at the center of these cases personally, but we still feel connected to them. We see pieces of ourselves and the people we love in their stories.

And even though social media trends come and go, the solidarity of standing with other women has remained consistent. And this has become evident in a story that has grown into a nationwide controversial conversation about sexual violence and how people in power respond when women come forward.

Her name is “Jane Doe.” Doe is a woman who accused seven members of Cornell University’s Chi Phi fraternity of sexual assault. And what really grabbed the nation’s attention was the university’s response and the concerns people raised about how the allegations were handled. For many, the case became about more than one woman’s experience. It became a conversation about whether institutions protect survivors or protect the people accused of committing harm. It has also raised questions about how much power, money and social status can have.

We are asking the questions that need to be asked and answered.

In response, people on social media started declaring, “I am Jane Doe.” For some, the phrase is a way to protect the woman’s identity and stand in solidarity with her. For others, it has become a way to share their own experiences and remind survivors they are not alone. Social media has given people a place to speak about an issue that is often stigmatized. It’s a collective effort and continues to change the way people talk about sexual abuse and harrassment.

Don’t get me wrong, social media is always making me question the state of our humanity, but phenomena like these remind me how powerful, kind and empathetic women can be. There is good in the world and standing up for what we believe in is more important than ever.

We have stood up for Jane Doe without even knowing her name. We defend her in comment sections, post videos in support and gather with signs in hand, standing up for her right to be heard and taken seriously. We have supported a woman we have never met because we believe she deserves to be heard. And we have to just keep yelling louder.

Sexual violence on college campuses is not a new issue. For far too long, survivors who come forward have struggled to be heard. But now, information can spread faster than ever. And when done ethically, social media is the go-to place for our generation to challenge the silence and demand hard conversations happen.

Jane Doe inspires women, and the ones standing around her in support tell victims “We are here, and we are listening.”

I stand with Jane Doe and all survivors of sexual violence. Survivors deserve a place to share their story where they will see support without having to defend their experiences. Whether that support happens in a comment section, or in person, it matters.