The Surprisingly Simple Trick that Finally Helped Me Fall Asleep

If you’re anything like me, bedtime isn’t exactly peaceful. The second my head hits the pillow, my brain decides it’s time to host a TED Talk about, well, everything. What I have to do tomorrow, what my post-grad plans look like, what I said three weeks ago after margarita Monday — it’s a never-ending list of topics. It’s like my mind scrolls through every thought in the history of ever.

Usually, before I know it, it’s 3:00 A.M., I’ve solved absolutely nothing and my alarm is set to go off in a few hours.

For years, I struggled with an endless cycle of overthinking, and honestly, I still do sometimes. Now, however, I know a trick that actually helps. No, it’s not counting sheep or trying to meditate while thinking about why I can’t meditate — it’s journaling.

I know what you’re thinking — that sounds way too simple. But, hear me out; it actually works. Writing down what’s swirling around in your head before bed helps your mind chill out, and there’s real science behind it. In fact, studies have shown that journaling can lower anxiety, slow racing thoughts and even help your body physically relax. The way I see it, it’s like transferring all your mental chaos from your head to the page, and, once it’s out, your brain finally gets permission to rest.

For me, journaling has become a little night time ritual. I’ll get ready for bed, grab my notebook and do what I call a “brain dump,” when I write down every single thing bouncing around in my head, ranging from big worries to random to-do lists to whatever song has been stuck in my head all day. Normally, I keep writing until I run out of thoughts — it’s oddly satisfying, and, by the end, I can literally feel my brain quieting down.

Honestly, journaling is also kind of therapeutic. Writing down my thoughts has become my small act of self-care, a way to process my emotions, unwind and actually give myself permission to rest. And, as a bonus, within minutes of finishing, I’m usually out cold.

So, if you’re tired of staring at the ceiling and wondering why you said “you too” to the waiter after they said “enjoy your meal,” give journaling a shot. It’s cheaper than therapy, quieter than melatonin gummies and, best of all, it actually works.