Imposter Syndrome: What It Is and What It Isn’t

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

I’ve spent countless nights scrolling through fellow students’ LinkedIn pages, feeling unbelievably inadequate as I peruse perfectly curated lists of extracurriculars and internships. It’s difficult to feel like you measure up when you’re doomscrolling in bed at 3 AM and other people your age are winning national awards and accomplishing extraordinary things. Furthermore, even when you accomplish something meaningful, you only end up feeling like you don’t deserve praise. These constant feelings of inefficiency and incompetence have a name: imposter syndrome.

According to Psychology Today, “people who struggle with imposter syndrome believe that they are undeserving of their achievements and the high esteem in which they are, in fact, generally held.” Even extraordinarily intelligent people with successful careers and high GPAs struggle with these feelings. In fact, 25-30% of high-achieving individuals have experienced imposter syndrome. Thus, if you’re struggling with imposter syndrome, rest assured that you aren’t alone.

My Journey with Imposter Syndrome

I’ve struggled with imposter syndrome since my high school years. I had straight A’s in difficult classes and had accomplished things I’d dreamed of since a young age, but I constantly felt like I succeeded out of sheer luck. No amount of reassurance from peers, teachers and family members could convince me that I deserved my achievements; instead, I felt a sneaking suspicion that I’d somehow stolen the life of a much more deserving student.

I wish I could say that I’ve become perfectly confident and self-assured as a university student, but that would be a lie. Even now, I still experience moments of crushing self-doubt. However, I’ve found some important tools to cope with imposter syndrome. Talking to a therapist helped me unpack a lot of my feelings and recognize that, because of my hard work, I do deserve my accomplishments. UF offers multiple therapy options on campus, so if imposter syndrome affects your day-to-day life, stop by the Counseling and Wellness Center or check out the CWC website at https://counseling.ufl.edu/. Additionally, as McLean Hospital states, “accept[ing] positive feedback” is also an effective way to combat feelings of insecurity and anxiety. Recognizing that you are deserving of the compliments you receive will help to erase some of your doubts.

Moving Forward

Remember that you are worthy of the accolades you receive and the awards you win. Imposter syndrome especially affects women, as we are often told: “that women [do] not belong in powerful or lofty positions”. When you doubt yourself or when societal messages about women get you down, remember that you bring so much to the table. Post positive affirmations in your workspace, surround yourself with positive voices from others and reach out for help when you need it. Keep moving forward and succeeding, even when your mind tells you that you cannot.