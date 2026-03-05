How to Fight Senioritis

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a senior feeling overwhelmed, unmotivated, anxious or like you’re running out of time – welcome to the club.

Senior year comes with a strange pressure to “do it all.” Bar crawls, random Wednesday nights out, girls’ nights, networking events, job applications – all while trying to secure your future. It’s exciting, but it’s also exhausting. Sometimes, the pressure to make every day count makes you feel worse when you don’t.

If that sounds like you, take a breath. You’re not behind, you’re just human. Here are a few simple ways to fight senioritis without burning out.

Try One New Thing Every Day

When life feels repetitive, time seems to fly. Switching up even one small thing – your coffee order, study spot or walking route – can make your days feel fuller and more intentional. It doesn’t have to be dramatic. It just has to break your routine enough to keep your brain engaged. Senior year doesn’t have to blur together.

Stop Being So Hard on Yourself

Comparison hits hardest senior year. Between LinkedIn job announcements and academic achievements popping up everywhere, it’s easy to feel behind. But success isn’t a race, and it rarely happens overnight. Just because someone else’s path is visible doesn’t mean yours isn’t unfolding exactly as it should. Give yourself grace.

Combat Anxious Thoughts with Action

When anxiety creeps in, movement helps. Go for a walk. Sit outside. Run the stadium steps. Have a cozy girls’ night in. Spend a few hours at the pool.

Getting out of your head and into the present moment can reset a spiraling mindset. Small actions can make a huge difference.

Make a Schedule

If you’re scared of missing out, plan your time. Block out hours for schoolwork, social plans and downtime so you feel balanced instead of pulled in every direction. When your responsibilities are handled, you can actually enjoy the fun without guilt.

Limit Screen Time

Social media can amplify senior-year anxiety quickly. Watching everyone else announce their “next chapter” can make you question your own. If scrolling makes you feel worse, take a break. The more you focus on your real life instead of everyone else’s highlight reel, the lighter everything feels.

Senioritis isn’t laziness – it’s pressure, transition and emotion all wrapped into one. No two paths look the same, and you’re not behind just because your journey looks different.

Focus on what matters to you. Move at your own pace. And remember: you’re doing better than you think.