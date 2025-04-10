The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everybody reading this, sit down and shut up because I’m about to change your life.

As much as I’d like to say I’m an athletically inclined individual, every single friend that has dragged me to the gym or taken me on a run would tell you otherwise. Sure, I was more so in my younger years – my sport of choice in middle and high school was competitive rock climbing, but I lost touch with my climbing side and after a few gym-girl phases, I gave up on any attempt at being fit (hey, I can feel your judgement through the screen, quit that).

I’m a self-aware queen and because of this I joined a club in the fall semester of my freshman year at UF that encouraged girls to work out together and hosted fun workout opportunities to meet new people and try new things (such a fun idea by the way). Of course, life got busy, and I ended up dropping the club, but not before I took a random fitness class they organized in partnership with a studio in Gainesville. Not a CrossFit gym or a martial arts center – a pole dancing studio.

When I tell you this class was the most fun I had exercising in a while, I’m being 100% genuine. The music was amazing, I was surrounded by amazing people, and I felt good. Mind you, I’ve NEVER felt confident and excited about exercising. This was a first.

So, in true Bella fashion, I forgot about looking up the studio and what membership options they had, and a year passed without me touching another pole. That is, until my Snapchat memories brought back images of me nervous for my first ever pole class, trying to Google what to wear and looking at beginner pole classes to get an idea of what to expect. So, I took a look at that pole studio and signed up for their beginner package of 3 classes for $69 (I love, I love, I love). I threw on my spandex shorts and a cute little sports bra and drove myself down to The Wild Sky Pole Dance Studio, where I took my second-ever pole class.

Please listen when I tell you, IT WAS JUST AS FUN AS IT WAS A YEAR BEFORE!!!

They break down the basics and give you every piece of knowledge you need to excel in your own craft! It’s sexy and strenuous, exciting and exercising and every bit of what a girl who needs a confidence boost should get into.

I’m now a few weeks into my pole journey and I can’t see myself stopping. I feel so amazing walking into the studio, and even better walking out. My confidence is through the roof, and I not only feel more in tune with my more musical and sensual self, but I feel stronger. There is so much physical work required to look graceful and beautiful while holding your entire body weight up on a pole, and I’m not even allowed to work on the crazy cool tricks yet. I’m also more inspired to go to the regular old boring gym and workout because I know that building my strength with traditional exercise will also help enhance my experience in pole.

For the first time in a really long time, I feel excited to go to a workout class, because I get to see my new pole besties who are in the beginner classes with me, and I know I’ll leave feeling like a stronger version of me (with some new bruises, or as they’re called in the studio, “Pole Kisses,” to prove it). I’m driving to class wondering what we’ll be learning that day and what playlist our instructor will put on (just know if Beyonce comes on in the studio, I’m jamming out). To put it plainly, this is the highlight of my spring semester, and I’ve only just begun! If you’re looking for a new sport to get into, I highly suggest looking into pole. I go to The Wild Sky Pole Dance Studio and I can’t recommend them enough! Throw on a cute little workout set (and maybe a little eye glitter, that’s what I do!) and get pumped to pole!