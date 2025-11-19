Delicious or Suspicious: What Is Up With the Drizzilicious Fad?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Crispy yet soft, sweet but not overbearing, cookie-like but not quite a cookie– Drizzilicious has taken over snack cabinets by storm. These bite-sized rice cakes drizzled with smores, cookies and cream, birthday cake frosting, French toast and many other delicious toppings promise the perfect balance between a guilty sweet treat and a “healthier” snack. However, are these mini snacks really all they’re chalked up to be?

First gaining attention through TikTok, Drizzlilicious quickly became the latest trending snack, causing everyone to say, “you need to try this”. Content creators raved over the guilt-free sweetness and how a small handful can curb that sneaky midnight dessert craving without the post-sweet-treat bloat. Each bag is portioned to make snacking simple but also mindful.

Drizzilicious offers two types of packaging: the mini packs (one serving size) and the regular pack (four servings in one bag). The larger bag is perfect to keep in your snack cabinet for at-home snacking or finishing the bag in a day because they really are that good. Meanwhile, the smaller bags are a perfect on-the-go snack. Whether in between classes or before a workout, they provide you with that sweet and salty mix that we all crave.

Behind the viral snacks is Snack Innovations Inc., a New Jersey company that has been creating healthier treats since 2016. Their goal was simple: make something as simple as rice cakes binge-worthy. This idea allowed Drizzilicious to kick off a product with inviting packaging, dessert-inspired flavors and a satisfying crunch/melt of the drizzle to help turn a simple snack into a widespread hit.

Still, some question whether Drizzilicious is truly as nutritious as it is advertised. However, when looking at the ingredient list, it’s made of white rice flour, cane sugar, palm kernel oil, avocado oil, cocoa powder, whole quinoa, chia, flax, salt and natural flavors. Drizzilicious has been refreshingly transparent about what goes into their snacks, and they even admit there are healthier alternatives. In other words, Drizzilicious is a great way to satisfy a craving, but it shouldn’t take the place of your fruits and veggies.

Even so, Drizzilicious continues to grow in popularity, releasing fun seasonal flavors like Pumpkin Spice that keep the hype going. Trend or not, it is clear that this snack has made an impact in many pantries.