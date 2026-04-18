2026 Gator Football Season Style Guiden

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Football season is Gainesville’s equivalent of fashion week. With the way the Gators have been playing, we’ve reached the point where the gameday outfits are more important than the actual football. It may only be April, but it’s never too early to start planning your outfits for the football games this fall.

What I love about UF’s gameday fashion is that you can really wear whatever you want. Some girls go the more typical SEC route and wear frilly dresses and skirts. On the other hand, some opt for a jean skirt and Gators-themed top, which is what you would see at a B1G school. Either way, you can’t go wrong. No matter your personal style, you can turn it into the perfect outfit for UF gameday.

Overall, there aren’t really any “rules” for what to (or not to) wear for UF football games. What’s most important is that what you’re wearing is comfortable enough to last you a full day of tailgating, along with a multiple-hour football game. So, here’s what I’ll be wearing each Saturday this fall, to serve as inspiration, not a rulebook.

September 5: Florida Atlantic University

The first thing I did when starting to plan out my gameday outfits for this fall was look at each opponent’s school colors. Last year, when we played schools like the University of Tennessee and the University of Texas, there were a few unfortunate Gators fans wearing orange in a sea of blue. Personally, the last thing I’d want is to look like I’m cheering for the wrong team.

So, when planning your outfit for this game, try to avoid wearing blue, as FAU’s colors are blue and red. Blue is hard to avoid, as it’s the color of denim, and much more flattering than orange. But, the good news is that white is the perfect neutral to wear for this game.

Another important thing to consider is that this game is in early September, so it’ll likely be over 80 degrees outside. So, you’ll want to wear something breathable so that you don’t overheat.

For the Florida State game last year, one of my friends wore this white slip dress from Urban Outfitters, and I was so obsessed that I knew I had to order my own. I’ll probably wear a white athletic romper underneath, as the dress itself is relatively sheer. Overall, this outfit is stylish and incredibly lightweight, which makes it perfect for the September heat.

September 12: Campbell University

Much like FAU, Campbell shares a color with UF. This time, however, it’s orange, which is much easier to avoid. For this game, I plan on wearing a denim mini dress that I ordered on Curtsy for a concert a few years ago.

Unlike most other denim dresses, the one I have is thin and lightweight, so the heat shouldn’t be an issue. However, most denim is much heavier, which might not be the best option for a mid-September game. So, for this one, as long as your outfit isn’t orange, you’ll be good to go!

September 26: Ole Miss

Ole Miss also has blue and red as their colors, so this will be another game where your outfit should be orange or white. Luckily for us, the options are endless! For this game, I’m going to order a white matching set from either Princess Polly or Edikted.

I love a set for gameday, as the outfit puts itself together! You’ll never have to worry about the top matching the bottoms, which alleviates any outfit-planning stress.

October 10: University of South Carolina

UofSC is our game for homecoming week (AKA the best week of the year), so my outfit has to be as spirited as possible. There aren’t any color restrictions for this game, but I’m personally planning on wearing blue and orange.

I’ve always been obsessed with overall mini dresses, so I finally ordered one from Edikted. I’m going to pair this with an orange tube top that I bought from Aritzia for gamedays last year.

Given that this game is in October, there’s no way of guaranteeing what the weather will be like. Thankfully, though, this outfit is pretty versatile for this time of year – you won’t overheat, and you also won’t be freezing.

November 7: University of Oklahoma

Once I finally got to planning my outfit for the fifth game of the season, I hit a bit of a wall. I started to think about what’s already in my closet, because buying a new outfit for every single game just isn’t in a college student’s budget.

For this game, I’m planning on wearing a white sundress from Princess Polly that I already have. If it’s cold out, I’ll throw on a denim jacket. To make it a bit more school-spirited, I’ll wear cute gameday pins and put blue and orange ribbons on my boots (if I’m feeling extra ambitious).

November 21: Vanderbilt University

The issue with late November games is that you have no way of knowing what the weather will be like until right before. For example, at last year’s Tennessee game (November 22nd), I was sweating in my denim set. A week later, at the FSU game, I was freezing in my romper. So, when we play Vanderbilt, I don’t have a set plan for my outfit.

As of right now, I’m planning to wear a denim mini skirt with whatever white top is best for the weather the day-of. This could be a tank top, or even a sweater if the temperatures really drop.

At the end of the day, planning your gameday outfits should be fun, not stressful. Whether you’re someone who loves putting together a new look every week or you’re reworking pieces you already have in your closet, there’s really no wrong way to do UF gameday fashion. The best outfits are the ones that you feel good in and can actually last a full day in, from tailgates to the final whistle. So start planning now, get creative with what you have and don’t overthink it too much. Win or lose, at least you can say you looked good.