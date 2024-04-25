The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about you, but I have been experiencing early year-end fatigue. And as a very busy uni girly, this hasn’t been helping my productivity much. Now that we’ve finally made it through the first quarter of the school year, I have to find ways to push through the rest of the semester without completely burning out or neglecting my schoolwork. So, what is my plan for taking care of both my mental health and my academics? Here are my top three mental health tips below:

PLAN, PLAN PLAN!

Mariah Johnson, Counselling & Psychological Services outreach coordinator for suicide prevention at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, writes that “Consistency within your schedule can decrease feelings of anxiety about how to fit in areas of well-being and can create a routine that feels reliable and predictable.” She emphasizes setting boundaries with our schedules, social engagements, and relationships so that we can protect our time, mental energy, and emotional capacity.

So, for this second part of the semester, start by looking at your assignment deadlines and exam schedule. This will allow you to plan how much time is needed to prepare for these assessments and to complete your submissions. Then a routine can be created around that. It is important to remember to plan breaks too, as this ensures that you don’t focus solely on your academics and end up neglecting your well-being. Include things that make your days easier. For example, I plan my outfits the day before so that I don’t spend too much time choosing an outfit before having to go to class. In your week, make time for socialising, whether with friends or new people, and for fun solo activities like painting at the park or getting back into an old hobby.

learn to ask for help

No man is an island, we all know the saying, – but sometimes fixing your mouth to say, “help me, please” can be difficult. So, I want you to start small. Don’t see this as a sign of weakness, instead see it as a basic human skill.

Find a friend or a group of people in your class, for example, and ask them to form a study group. Here, you can work together, sharing what you already know, and they can share with you too. This way, it’s an exchange, and you are not just receiving help.

The next step would be to talk to your tutors, lecturers or mentors if you need assistance from them. This allows them to provide extra help when you need it. Depending on your faculty, there are other ways they can assist you beyond just granting extensions. They can help you plan ahead for upcoming assignments, either by discussing them in one-on-one sessions or accepting essay drafts which, they review and help you perfect before submitting. There are many ways in which they can and are willing to help you if you just ask. Remember that they are human too, and they want you to succeed.

Lastly, the toughest step for me is a booking with UCT Student Wellness Services. Sometimes, we simply need to talk, and the things we need to talk about require ears that are able to handle them. Thankfully, UCT provides access to many of these people. I have been a regular user of these services over my four years at the university. As an unemployed student who is well aware of the cost of just one session with a therapist, I am thankful for the low cost and easy accessibility of this service. So, of course I am always telling my girlies to try them out. Bookings can be made online or via calling the reception at 021 650 1670. For emergencies, their toll-free 24-hour hotline is 0800 24 25 26. You can also text the UCT Student Careline at 31393 for a call-back.

be patient with yourself

Negative, critical thoughts don’t make anyone feel good. They add to stress and don’t really help us achieve our goals more efficiently or happily. So, why not treat yourself right? Why not be patient, respectful, kind, and gentle instead? Dr Amy Mezulis of Psychology Today writes, “The one thing you have control over is how you treat yourself when things are stressful.” She encourages us to come up with positive, affirming thoughts such as: “It takes time to settle into a new place,” “I’m not alone,” and “I’m doing the best I can.”

bonus tip

Lastly, I have a bonus tip. Consider following UCT’s Student Wellness Services on Instagram @uctsws_peers to add some positivity to your feed. They share content about how to take care of one’s mental health, help you find a community on campus that can help you with your journey, and give updates about wellness drives which they have on campus. These events are always fun to attend and are a good alternative to other kinds of retreats and mental health events, as they’re free and they are right here on our campus. I hope these tips are helpful. For now, be kind to yourself and remember that you’ve got this.

Xo, Omphile.