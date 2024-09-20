Major Anxiety: Is it too late to change majors?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So, congratulations! You got admitted to UCT, the best university in the country and the best university in Africa, located in the beautiful city of Cape Town. Yay! But, uh oh, you don’t like what you’re studying, and you want to change. This is more common than you think, and you aren’t alone. A university major is probably one of the biggest decisions you will make, as it sets the foundation for the future and paves the way for your career path. It is completely normal to second-guess your decision or have anxiety about your major.

The first step you must take is to sit down and process your feelings of anxiety to fully get to the root of it. I recommend bringing out a journal or even using the notes app on your phone and writing down your feelings. I strongly urge you to do this alone so you can be in your thoughts without the influence of other people. Ask yourself why you feel anxious about your major and what is driving you to feel this way. After you have assessed this, the root cause can be found and addressed accordingly.

Okay, so you’ve processed the emotion and journaled about it. Now, I’m going to be walking you through three common reasons why you may have anxiety about majors. A common reason someone may be anxious about their major is that it’s difficult. You may feel the need to drop your major and find an “easier” major to reduce stress. However, always feeling the need to drop majors because of the level of difficulty may lead to an endless cycle of confusion, stress and anxiety. I know it’s a difficult pill to swallow, but university is hard. However, what makes the difficulty more bearable is if you actually enjoy the major, so when selecting a new major, don’t choose it because you believe that major is easier; choose the major because it is something you enjoy. That way, the difficulty of the major will be overshadowed by your love for it.

Another reason is you simply don’t like the major, and you’re only doing it to appease other people, such as your parents/guardians. Wanting to make your parents proud is very natural and parents tend to put their children under pressure when they are choosing their major. I know it is easier said than done, but in a case like this, you have to stand up and put yourself first, because this is your life, and you are the one going to the lectures and tutorials and doing the tests, exams and assignments. Do not put yourself in a position of misery to please your parents as that will only lead to a life of sadness and emptiness. In this case, I’d suggest that you tell your parents what you are passionate about and what you want to do, and you work hard to prove that you can be successful following something that you are passionate about.

Also, trying to understand where your parents may be coming from can be helpful. It likely comes from wanting to protect you and ensure you have the best, which is a normal parental instinct. They may believe that a certain major will grant you stability, so be patient with them as they are only looking out for you. This is very difficult, and it takes a lot. I really do understand as I do come from two strict black parents myself, but keep in mind this is your life and happiness, and sometimes, you need to do things that make you uncomfortable to grow. Remember, you need to get uncomfortable to get comfortable.

Major anxiety may also rise due to you feeling like it’s too late to change majors. Unfortunately, this may be the case after your second year, as it may be more difficult if you are further into your degree, but it doesn’t hurt to try. Go and fight (not literally) for your happiness and also seek help from curriculum advisors if you are unsuccessful in changing your major. You can always do a second degree, and I do understand this may make you feel like you are behind your peers, but you are not in a race with anyone and your only competition is yourself. This article also applies to first-year students wanting to change majors next year who may have thoughts of falling behind their peers, holding them back from choosing a major that they truly love and are passionate about. You are not behind anyone, and everyone’s path is different.

You are not alone in your anxiety about your major. Do what is best for you and put yourself first. Centre yourself in your decisions and prioritise your happiness, because this is your life and it should not be controlled by external influences.

All the best! <3