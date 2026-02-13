The Quiet Burnout Of Winter Quarter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter quarter hits, and suddenly everything feels heavier. The holidays are long gone, the days are darker than before, new classes are picking up fast, and the pressure to “get your life together” is louder than ever. From the grueling stretch of January to March, it feels like everyone is more tired, more drained, yet still expected to function at full capacity.

The momentum from the fall quarter seemingly disappears, and even basic tasks start to feel exhausting. As winter drags on, feelings of confusion, lack of motivation, and a low-level sense of existential dread creep in. If that sounds familiar, you’re not doing anything wrong. You’re just human.

“When life has gotten a bit too monotonous, too predictable, and isn’t bringing us any joy” But Are You Happy? Podcast

I recently listened to an episode of the podcast But Are You Happy? in which clinical psychologist Dr. Anastasia Hronis discusses the concept of languishing. Another word for this would be the feeling of being stuck in a “rut” — the state of being mentally okay, but not truly well. You’re not doing terribly, but you’re not flourishing either. You’re just kind of… stuck.

According to Dr. Hronis, languishing often happens when our lives lose balance. As we know, too much of anything is not beneficial; however, that is especially true when we’re missing a sense of pleasure, progress, and purpose. Using her “three P’s” framework, here are ways to break the pattern of languishing, get out of a “rut,” and start to regain at least some of that long-lost motivation.

Pleasure

One of the first things to go when life gets busy is pleasure. Dr. Hronis points out that we tend to treat enjoyment like a reward; something we’ll allow ourselves after everything else is done. But pleasure doesn’t have to be some long-awaited, highly anticipated reward—it can be found in life’s everyday, simple pleasures.

As UCSB students, I think we all understand the phrase work hard, play hard. However, many of us underestimate how vital that balance really is. Stress and uncertainty make it seem easier to rot in bed all day and scroll till our eyes start to glaze over. And while it may be tempting to stay in bed till noon, it is psychologically proven that we need to incorporate actions that we enjoy into our daily routine, whether they’re major or minor.

For me, pleasure looks like getting coffee from new places, spending time with friends, and blasting my favorite music on a PCH drive. None of those things is productive in a traditional sense, but they make my days feel lighter. They give me something to look forward to, which, in the midst of midterms and stress, is way more important than we’d like to admit.

But, again, pleasure doesn’t have to be some big event. It can be as simple as a walk by the beach, sitting in your car listening to music, or going to State Street for retail therapy (and probably spending way too much money if you’re anything like me). These small moments boost dopamine and motivation—something most of us are seriously lacking during the winter quarter.

Progress

Another big contributor to languishing is feeling stuck — like you’re just going through the motions. Humans love to move forward, and when that stops happening, motivation tends to disappear too. Dr. Hronis emphasizes that progress doesn’t need to be huge; it just needs to exist somewhere in your life.

Lately, progress for me has come through working out and running more consistently. I’ve started setting goals around eventually running a half-marathon, and even on days when I’m tired or unmotivated, having something to work towards helps. It gives me structure and reminds me that I’m capable of growth.

However, it is important to realize that progress doesn’t need to be monumental. Looking back on my 2025, I was trying to recall accomplishments, things I was proud of, and ways that I had progressed. Yet I sat there absolutely stumped. I remember thinking, wow, have I really done nothing this year?

But that feeling is more common than we think. As college students, it helps to remember our technical “full-time” job: being students. Going to class and learning new things is progress. Getting involved in student organizations, meeting new people, and figuring out what you want to do post-grad is progress too — even if it doesn’t feel like it in the moment.

Progress can look different for everyone. It might be improving at the gym, staying on top of schoolwork, learning a new skill, or taking steps toward a future career. The point is, the type of progression present in your life isn’t as important as its presence. In at least one area of your life, growth is necessary.

Purpose

As people in our late teens and early twenties, it is not expected that we have a clear and profound sense of purpose in our lives. However, in the presence of growth and change, there is often confusion and uncertainty. It is common to feel lost and, honestly, a bit pointless. While this is a normal and deeply human experience, it can still feel draining.

However, Dr. Hronis explains that purpose doesn’t have to mean having everything figured out. It can come from smaller, more personal things that can be woven into everyday life.

For me, that looks like being there for the people in my life. Checking in. Following through. Making people feel supported, even when I don’t have the right words. Those moments don’t feel dramatic, but they give my days a sense of meaning that grades, productivity, or long to-do lists never really do.

Purpose can also come from volunteering, helping others, or contributing to your community in small ways. These small acts not only quiet the inner voice that insists you’re “not doing enough,” but they also create motivation, lift your mood, and remind you that your actions have value both for yourself and for others.

The winter quarter has a way of making life feel heavier and more monotonous. But languishing isn’t permanent. Small, intentional choices — more pleasure, more progress, more purpose — can be enough to pull you out of survival mode and into something that actually feels like living.