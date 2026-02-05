Spilling The Beans On Caffeine Overconsumption

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Midterms season is approaching, and that means one thing: caffeine doesn’t count. While you’d think binging on caffeinated beverages would start and stop with exams, talk to my friend group or any other student on UCSB’s campus, and you’ll find that this is a year-round habit.

Romanticization of Caffeine Addiction

Energy drinks are my friends’ only vice. From triathletes to long-distance runners, my friends are some of the healthiest people I know. But while they are hyper vigilant about building a balanced plate or having a healthy sleep schedule, you can’t pull their daily Alani from their cold, dead hands. Their love of energy drinks, or caffeine in general, isn’t unique to my friend group. Dozens of students flock to the Arbor for Yerba Mates or Monsters between classes, and there’s a good chance that someone has posted their aesthetic Kin matcha lineup on their Instagram story.

Beyond our campus, many social media influencers promote similar habits, such as the creator Kay Chung. Chung, a resident dental student known for her exam-cramming vlogs, flexes her tolerance for energy drinks and coffee, consuming multiple drinks within a 24-hour period. Chung’s love of caffeine has turned into something more than just an energy boost during studying; it has become its own brand and personality trait.

However, Chung isn’t the first influencer to normalize and capitalize on her caffeine addiction. Emma Chamberlain famously featured her love of iced coffee in her early YouTube vlogs, which later developed into her coffee brand and shop, Chamberlain Coffee.

Why do College Students Overconsume Caffeine?

The reason behind UCSB students’ incessant need for caffeine is simple. As college students, we have an overwhelming amount of responsibilities on our plates, so if academics, social life, or sleep need to be sacrificed, sleep will be the first thing on the chopping block.

Beyond the usual exam grind, there is no doubt that the Internet also plays a role in the caffeine obsession on college campuses. Think of how many viral food trends have revolved around caffeine: from whipped coffee to strawberry matcha to dry scooping pre-workout. As TikTok has inevitably shaped our lives, caffeine usage has shifted from just a cup of joe to get through the 9-to-5 routine to a lifestyle.

While resorting to caffeine for a needed energy boost or to try a new drink trend is logical, is the normalization of caffeine overconsumption among students healthy? And more so, is it dangerous?

Signs of Caffeine Overdose

Unfortunately, caffeine dependence is only a harmless quirk within the Gilmore Girls universe. In real life, the overconsumption of caffeinated beverages can have deadly consequences. According to the FDA, too much caffeine can manifest in a variety of symptoms, including increased heart rate, heart palpitations, high blood pressure, insomnia, anxiety, nausea, and more. The FDA has also stated that adults should consume no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine a day. Nearly half of that amount is found in the average energy drink. You might want to reconsider double-fisting an iced coffee and Celsius to lecture — your cardiovascular system will thank you.

As much as I understand how caffeine can feel like the only thing keeping your mental state afloat at this point in the quarter, drinking it like your life depends on it is not the answer to all our problems. Beyond caffeine’s extreme physical consequences, it can also play a role in restrictive eating habits.

Dove

Caffeine Overconsumption and Diet Culture: The Harmful Implications of the “Coffee Loophole”

Coffee has long been touted by diet culture as a foolproof appetite suppressant. According to Women’s Health, the “coffee loophole” diet has been gaining notoriety; it requires drinking a supplement-infused coffee within seven seconds of feeling hungry to curb one’s appetite. Aside from coffee, I have also seen diet coaches recommend sugar-free energy drinks for breakfast instead of actual meals. With the rise of “Skinny Tok,” a social media community that glorifies extreme thinness and diet hacks, I can’t help but wonder if students surviving off of coffee and energy drinks is purely a coincidence.

Along with caffeine overconsumption becoming normalized, it seems as though it has also become a socially acceptable form of restriction. As young women, we’re often shamed for having an appetite, but it’s important to note, especially with our current unrealistic body standards, that caffeine isn’t a meal replacement. While it can get you out of the three o’clock slump, it can’t provide the fuel necessary for a successful study session.

How to Avoid Caffeine Overconsumption

Am I telling you to never drink coffee again? Of course not. I understand that during this stressful time, anything that can provide a surge of motivation is necessary to ease the long hours of studying. But I can recommend some ways to keep your energy up without going over the recommended caffeine limit.

First and foremost, find alternatives to reduce your caffeine intake, such as herbal teas or decaf coffee. This can promote a healthy sleep schedule, preventing the need for a caffeinated pick-me-up by midday.

Another way to keep your caffeine consumption in check is by pairing your drink of choice with a meal. Cornell Health states that caffeine’s absorption into the body “slows down when taken with food”. Next time you reach for that Alani, grab a snack to feel extra fueled for a long day of studying.

Most importantly, prioritize sleep. Whether that be a 20-minute nap or trying to get a full 7-9 hours a night, being well rested prevents the need for caffeine in the first place.

The old inspirational T-shirt quote states, “Ok, but first coffee”, but you can only go so far while running on empty. Caffeine is a band-aid on burnout that only rest can truly heal. So, this might be your sign to put the mug down.