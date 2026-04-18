Red Bulls: Do They Give You Wings or Cavities?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Work hard, play hard,” was the motto that rang in my mind as I finished my second energy drink of the day. It was probably my 100th energy drink of the school year as I crammed for my computer science final. Hunched over my computer, the harsh light of the second floor library reflecting off the shiny blue-and-white can.

The entire library was abuzz with the anxiety of college students in the midst of finals. Every table had an energy drink, ranging from Rockstars to my personal favorite, RedBulls.

There was no issue really. UCSB students in particular worked the hardest in the library in order to maintain one of the most social lifestyles a college student can have. Energy drinks were just a nice boost to sustaining that lifestyle.

I finished finals season thanks in part to my energy drinks, but I also experienced the inevitable crash that came with the high of all that caffeine. Nonetheless, I sighed with relief and enjoyed my winter break.

Brooke Buchan / Spoon

Six-Month Sugar spiral

At my dentist appointment, under the blinding overhead light reclined nearly upside down, my hygienist analyzed my X-Rays for much longer than usual. The doctor and her shared a look and spoke in dentist lingo that was beyond my knowledge. Then, they turned to me and asked if I had changed my diet.

“Any uptake in sugar?”

The answer was no. My diet mainly consisted of dining hall food. She then asked if I had been drinking energy drinks.

Absolutely, I’m a college student, after all. However, all the pride that came with the label of 200 milligrams of caffeine immediately dissipated as they gave me the news that I now had six cavities because of my habit.

I initially waited for them to say it was a joke, but I quickly realized that the only joke was me thinking that a drink with labels of outrageous amounts of caffeine that tasted like candy in a bottle wouldn’t have negative side effects.

Why energy drinks are your frenemy

I started researching what was really in the drinks I was consuming nearly everyday. The answer included not only upwards of more than 100 milligrams of caffeine, but also a pH ranging from 2.5-3.5 depending on the drink. That is nearly the same acidity as a lemon. That level of acidity wears down your enamel, slowly breaking down its protective layers. Contributing to the amount of cavities I had, despite believing I was maintaining a superb dental care routine.

Beyond the pH level, some energy drinks (in particular my beloved brand of RedBull), contain nearly 40 grams of sugar. In comparison, the recommended amount of sugar lies around 25-30 grams or about 200 calories, according to the CDC. In addition to the physical effects, energy drinks can overstimulate your nervous system, increase anxiety, and lead to dehydration. These are the last effects that college students need during midterm and finals season.

Nearly every student uses energy drinks as a crutch throughout their test seasons, to keep them awake and going. I did too.

I knew I had messed up terribly, now six fillings awaited me and RedBulls mocked me.

Easing up on the sip

The multitude of negative effects gave me a wake-up call to step back and look for alternatives. Stopping cold turkey felt impossible, especially with the prevalence of seeing energy drinks everywhere. Energy drinks are advertised daily. Walking down the Arbor walkway, with many clubs handing them out, convenience stores always having them stocked. It’s basically a part of our culture.

I’m not saying to eliminate them from your life: I know I can’t. Limiting your consumption, however, might actually help you feel calmer and more focused when it matters most.

It’s worth it to consider alternatives for your own health. First, fuel your body! Eating regularly and getting the right amount of protein, carbs, and electrolytes in your body during the rough testing seasons will allow you to maintain real energy.

Second, something that helps me in particular is a minty hack: chew gum to stay alert during those long nights studying for exams. A benefit of this is that chewing gum can help your short and long-term memory which is perfect when cramming for an exam.

Lastly, consider another caffeine choice, like green tea or matcha. It has 40 milligrams per cup, allowing you to maintain energy without the same negative intensity.

final verdict

Don’t shun energy drinks, as they exist for stressed college students. However, if your daily routine includes drinking an energy drink, take it from someone who used to schedule when to go buy one: The buzz isn’t worth the buzz of a dental drill.

Prioritize your sleep and protect your smile. Remember, you’re human, not a machine, and you run on so much more than just a quick battery charge. Your future self and bank account will thank you.