My Breakup With TikTok

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live under a rock? Just delete TikTok and you will know. I was disturbed by everyone’s sudden obsession with cottage cheese. And most of all, I am left in awe when my housemates break into an elaborate dance routine they learned on TikTok. Despite these experiences that leave me feeling like a boomer, the benefits I have experienced since breaking up with TikTok have transformed my quality of life.

Three years ago I bid farewell to the platform of our generation, and have never looked back. While I am not up to date on the latest trends, and don’t have a personalized algorithm to keep me company in moments of boredom, the amount of time and mental clarity I have regained is priceless.

What began as a quick social media detox became one of the most liberating and dare I say–healthiest decisions I have ever made for myself. By simply deleting TikTok, my social media habits transformed, and I now live a more mindful, less compulsive life.

One of the most notable changes that took place days after removing TikTok was my increased free time. When I was an avid TikTok user, I constantly found myself glued to the screen, mindlessly scrolling. My screen time during this time averaged at six hours a day, and I didn’t really comprehend much of what I consumed.

Scrolling was often out of boredom or in moments of procrastination. Since deleting the app, I have regained three hours of time per day. Imagine what you could do with an extra three hours at your disposal. Stumped?

Here are some ideas: go on a walk, call your favorite aunt, learn to watercolor, watch the entire Lord of the Rings movie, the possibilities are endless. In all seriousness, this time allowed me to be more productive, explore hobbies and be more present with friends and family. The sense of accomplishment you will derive from these activities are so much more satisfying than what social media has to offer.

Spending three hours a day watching other people’s lives put me into a constant state of comparison. Highly idealized Day in my Life videos made me feel guilty for not drinking green smoothies everyday and watching the accomplishments of others made me feel lazy if I wasn’t doing something extraordinary. Routinely exposing myself to unrealistic beauty standards and watching the highlights of stranger’s latest vacations unconsciously lowered my self-esteem.

Stepping back from this content allowed me to appreciate my own unique qualities, and increased my overall gratitude for life. I no longer feel guilt for not living a picture perfect life, because the reality is no one is. Social media truly is a projection of our best, idealized selves.

Deleting TikTok can also save you money. It is no secret that influencers influence our consumer behaviors. From headbands to lip gloss, I was constantly Amazon Priming small purchases to my house to see what all the hype on TikTok was about. It was fun to always have a package to look forward to, but the things I bought were often out of style within a matter of days.

Now that I don’t use TikTok I am not constantly pressured to make random purchases. I am more thoughtful about what I buy, prioritizing quality over quantity. Not only has this bettered my financial decisions, but I also live a more eco friendly lifestyle, avoiding the temptations of fast fashion.

If I am being honest, sometimes consider getting back together with TikTok. I miss knowing what people our age are talking about. I feel out of the loop on current trends, and get sad when my roommates break into an elaborate coordinated dance and I have to sit on the sidelines and watch. Sometimes I even feel like I am missing out on an essential aspect of our generation.

Despite these moments, I am happy with my social media use these days. I am in control of my time, and am more prescient in the moment. If you want more free time, a self esteem boost, or need to rid your life of unnecessary influence, delete TikTok. Stepping back from the platform can transform your view of life.