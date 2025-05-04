More Than A Trend: How The USC Ice Bucket Challenge Is Raising Mental Health Awareness

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My TikTok For You Page is normally filled with animals doing silly things, lifestyle content, and advertisements for various products guaranteed to change my life, but every now and then, it takes an unexpected turn.

A few weeks ago, I started noticing popular influencers taking part in an ice bucket challenge. It immediately reminded me of the 2014 ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, when people around the world poured ice water over themselves to raise awareness for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

I initially thought this was simply an updated version of the same trend, but as ice bucket videos started to take over my TikTok feed, I paid closer attention to their message. This time around, the challenge is different. Students involved in the University of South Carolina’s Mental Health Needs Discussion (MIND) club initiated the challenge through their #SpeakYourMIND campaign on Instagram in March. They started the challenge to raise funds for Active Minds, a non-profit with the mission of empowering both adults and youth alike to challenge the stigma surrounding mental health.

For the MIND club, this challenge was personal. Its founder, Wade Jefferson, lost a close friend to suicide and created the club to help prevent similar tragedies by providing a platform for open conversations about mental health.

The rules for this ice bucket challenge are fairly simple. You must make a video getting a bucket of ice water dumped on you, share your video online and tag #uscmind, nominate a few people to do the challenge, make a donation through the Active Minds fundraising page, and educate yourself by following @uscmind and visiting activeminds.org.

Much like the 2014 challenge, this ice bucket trend might seem like just another viral moment destined to fade quickly, but the conversations about mental health it sparks have the potential to last far longer than the ice itself.

I believe the MIND Club made a smart move by using a platform as popular as TikTok, especially since it’s widely used by young people who are more likely to engage with viral trends. Even before knowing the message behind it, many are eager to join in just to be part of something popular.

Ultimately, the purpose behind the trend should matter most, which is why I appreciate influencers like James Charles, who took the time to explain its background before joining in. His audience, largely made up of young people, is the very group that stands to benefit most from normalizing conversations about mental health.

Suicide is still the third leading cause of death among adolescents ages 15-19, and starting conversations about mental health earlier is something everybody can do to decrease self-harm-related deaths.

In the comment sections of some Ice Bucket Challenge videos I’ve seen, people question why the trend is making a comeback. Many seem to view it as unnecessary or just another silly internet fad.

To those who don’t believe there is still great stigma surrounding mental health, I have news. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, one in five adults in the United States experiences mental illness each year, yet more than half of them never receive treatment.

I’ve always thought of it this way: if someone broke their ankle, they’d go to a doctor to get it treated. Most people would agree that ignoring a broken ankle could cause it to heal improperly or leave the person in pain for much longer than necessary.

Yet when it comes to mental health, which should be treated with the same, if not greater, urgency, those who speak up about their struggles are often dismissed. As a society, we still fail to equate mental pain with physical pain, even though something like a broken ankle is likely far lower on the list of leading causes of death among adolescents.

The beauty of this challenge lies in its ability to engage people through fun and interaction while still promoting a meaningful cause. It allows participants to get involved without the pressure of a traditional fundraiser or awareness campaign, making it especially appealing to young people, who are more likely to take part.

Ultimately, the #SpeakYourMIND campaign is more than just a challenge, it’s a movement that encourages us to speak openly about our mental health struggles, to support others who may be going through difficult times, and to ensure that mental health resources are available and accessible to all.

If this challenge can inspire even one person to seek help or start a conversation, it will have achieved its goal. And in a world where silence can be so damaging, starting that conversation is the first step toward healing.

If you or a loved one is struggling with mental illness, do not hesitate to reach out for help. For immediate crisis support, call or text 988 to connect with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. For non-crisis mental health support and information, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Helpline offers resources and one-on-one support.