Living La Vie En Rose: Why Healing Is Painted Pink

Recently, pink has decided to invade my wardrobe. It’s scattered around my closet, hiding in the crevices of my room, making an appearance in spaces it was never invited into.

I’ve noticed the change occur gradually throughout the last few years, unknowingly reflecting my relationship with femininity. It began with a singular plastic claw clip, then evolving into a summer top, and now, consists of two-toned shoes, a laptop case, water bottle, and has become an endless ever-growing collection.

This revolution does not necessarily pertain to only me. You might recognize the subtle hints of pink slowly appearing in your life as well. Maybe you’ve noticed yourself reaching for the pink pens at Target, or maybe you’ve recently purchased a pink yoga mat for your new wellness habit.

And maybe the pink in your life isn’t a product but an Isla Vista sunset you took a picture of or the strawberry matcha you decided to make. Regardless of how you’re incorporating pink into your lifestyle, you’re doing more than changing your color palette.

Pink symbolizes more than a pop of color in an otherwise unlikely setting. It represents a shift in mindset and adoption of femininity. It’s an indicator of healing in more ways than one, merely complementing the progress you’ve made.

It’s the reason our “healing era” feels so feminine.

The Blue era

I’ve always been obsessed with the color blue, never batting an eye at other hues. This mirrored my perception of womanhood and what it meant to be girly. I never wanted to identify with springtime pastels, or wear a color that embodied a delicate and naive nature.

I like to think that I grew up as more of a “wild child,” without siblings and constantly getting bruised from playing too rough. I was (and still kind of am) one of the clumsiest little kids, always tripping, falling, and dropping things. Yet, I was eager to twirl in frilly skirts and fascinated with the world of Pinkalicious.

However, eventually, I began to succumb to society’s perception of a girl like me and no longer wanted to be considered girly. Therefore, all the attributes associated with the color pink began to unalign with me. I was blue, and every other color, for a number of reasons, mainly due to my internal barriers.

It’s normal to want to be perceived a certain way, especially growing up as a girl. We’re constantly assigned societal roles based on every little thing, whether it’s our coffee order, sport we play, how we dress, or even just our favorite color. We’re categorized by our nature, the things we enjoy, who our friends are, and allow others to tell us where we belong, defining each and every one of us artificially.

Redefining the palette

But lately, those definitions are being rewritten. The female population is dominating the shift from avoidance to acceptance, not of the color pink, but of what it means to be a woman.

We are often taught that sensitivity is fragility and vulnerability is weakness. However, it’s not true in the slightest. Women are set apart by their ability to empathize and their incredible strength in moments of uncertainty. We are compassionate, resilient, and vibrant, and are finally collectively expressing ourselves unapologetically.

This is exactly why we are seeing pink saturating our social feeds and style subcultures. It’s the reason the runways of NYFW have been overtaken by pink hues, from Sandy Liang to LoveShackFancy. We’re wanting pink workout sets to compliment our CorePower classes and pink purses to accentuate our style. We’re finally allowing each shade to revolutionize the way we feel about ourselves.

Living la vie en rose

That fearless little girl is still lingering inside of me, tickled pink as she sees the resemblance in her older self. She still trips and drops almost everything, and remains deeply in love with the ocean’s blue. But, now she’s finding peace in pink. She’s embracing what it means to be feminine and is allowing herself to indulge in the reclamation of her own identity.

Now, pink isn’t off-putting, it’s quite empowering. Barbie-core, ballet, and blush tones echo in my apartment and remind me that I’m still discovering who I am. I’m living La Vie en Rose in the way I’m romanticizing morning strolls and Trader Joe’s runs. It’s no longer an aesthetic but an evolving lifestyle that is healing to my soul.

For so long, I purposefully avoided the resemblance of my childhood self in the color pink. But, I now know that the little girl reading Pinkalicious is finally peeking through again. She’s frolicking around in fields and chasing after sunsets, finally feeling at home in her own skin.

This is a shift we are all currently navigating, and maybe yours isn’t necessarily reclaiming an aesthetic but befriending your inner child. So, if you’re noticing yourself reaching for the magentas, blushes, and rosy tints, don’t be alarmed, be aware, and celebrate.