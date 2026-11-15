This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why does Gen Z reminisce so much about an era that they never lived? We spend a lot of time on social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, not only looking for entertainment, but also scrolling and idealizing these eras that didn’t align with our own generation.

Online, posts reminisce over mid-2010s trends – from skinny jeans and Coachella headbands, to Snapchat filters and Starbucks’ unicorn frappuccinos – have repeatedly gone viral. The consumption of fast trends has been a major thing occurring for younger generations amongst us, shaping the way we dress and the kind of music we listen to.

But while these ongoing trends rise, those who ponder over the eras they didn’t live also fall into a bias, calling older generations “too old” to comprehend their minds. “I thought you were younger than 23!”, my coworker Jade said, who at only 19 was working in the same coffee shop as me.

Why in society am I suddenly “old” when I feel like the world is yet to start? I’ve yet to experience life after college, yet to have my “big girl job” or know what city I want to live in, and while that all settles in, social media has already depicted that I am too old to understand what it’s like to be young and confused.

The interactions with my younger peers feel so repetitive, I answer the same questions that are being asked by different people. “What did you like at my age?” asked Jade, who talked about Roblox and TikTok videos she enjoyed watching. I liked a lot of things at 19 and yet I didn’t necessarily see myself differently from my older peers. I worked with coworkers who were my age when I was Jade’s age, but I never really saw a difference in age like how Jade depicted me.

where i was at 19…

When I was 19 I traveled and worked a lot. I was in love with boys in bands and not caring about what anyone else had to say when I flew around the country with bands. I worked at multiple coffee shops where the majority of the staff were older than me, never really noticing a difference in age of similarities.

Tessa Pesicka / Her Campus

Social media didn’t have that much of a grip on me or the people around me, there was still this sense of uniqueness in what we liked. I didn’t think much about my future, I wore what I wanted and listened to the music I cared most about. There wasn’t a major social factor controlling everything I enjoyed, it’s crazy how much that can change in 4 years.

do tiktok trends really matter?

TikTok trends make it easy to want something you don’t have, or in my case, see younger girls want to experience the years I had in high school. “You’re the epitome of a tumblr girl, of course people find your life curious,” said my friend Neia when I explained why I felt so old whenever people asked about my age.

Perhaps I had lived a lot of life already that at this age I make myself feel old. Or perhaps it is the social media validations and trends that make me feel no longer like a person to others, but part of the nostalgia that they reminisce.

Gen Z seeks to feel relatable and sometimes that falls into alienating each other due to feeling indifferent from the crowd we surround ourselves with. I’ve learned to adapt to the people around me whether the age difference was visible or not, and while social media has changed a lot of things for my generation and the next ones to come, I’ll still present myself as a promising young woman, rather than allow past eras to haunt my future.