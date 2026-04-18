“Is Sustainable Fashion The Festival Trend Of The Year?” A Coachella Music Festival Dress Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many influencers and social elites, the event of the year is right around the corner. Every April, half of the California population is headed to the Coachella Valley desert, where the music festival takes place with the most prominent artists of the year.

With the amount of commotion that the festival makes, Fast fashion brands such as White Fox and Revolve make sure to be worn in any festival attire, hosting gifting suites and private parties that expand the brands popularity.

But while these brands continue to fabricate their popularity through influencer exposure, a competitive alternative is making any other festival attendee look out of the ordinary by breaking away from norms of fast fashion trends, making more of unique fashion statements through the usage of vintage clothing items.

This year, Coachella attendees are invited to attend a Sustainable fashion competition hosted by Global Inheritance, Coachella’s sustainability partner. Contestants must fit into four categories: Pre-You Vintage, Saving Receipts, Planet Friendly, and Coachella 2026 Remix.

The competition wasn’t just about an outfit’s aesthetic, it was about storytelling. Contestants registered ahead of Weekend 1 and, if selected as finalists, took to the stage inside the Desert Sky Tent to present their outfits live. Each participant walked the audience through the inspiration behind their look, from the origin of materials to the creative process behind assembling them.

As someone who was in attendance of the Weekend 1 experience of Casual Fridays, the competition shapes connection, feeling like an educational experience that encourages festival-goers to think differently about consumption and creativity in clothing.

Weekend 1 saw strong participation and energy around the event, with attendees gathering to watch the finalists present their designs and hear the stories behind them. According to the organizers, the debut of the program was met with an overwhelmingly positive response, highlighting a growing interest in sustainability within festival culture.

In recent years, festival style has evolved from purely trend-driven looks to more intentional, practical, and environmentally conscious choices — favoring vintage, reworked, and long-lasting pieces over disposable outfits. All over the festival you can see different kinds of looks that major brands cannot compete with, setting all kinds of new trends that fast fashion cannot even keep up with.

With the launch of this sustainable fashion show, Weekend 1 showed up and demonstrated all kinds of sustainable fashion statements. At Coachella, looking good is no longer just about the brand partnerships and events. It’s about the story behind it, and the future it helps shape. So if you’re attending Weekend 2 and want to be part of the debut of this historical fashion movement, head out to Casual Fridays.