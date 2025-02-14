The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all remember a time when skinny jeans were all the rage.

For me, the trend peaked in 2017. While this may not seem like very long ago, so much has changed since then in terms of style. Let me take you on a trip down memory lane to remind you what was going on in the fashion world at the time. I was in sixth grade with THE most extreme side part, rocking skinny jeans (yes, the ones with rips in them…I thought they were cooler), checkered slip-on Vans and interesting crop tops. This type of outfit was a staple for me.

Slowly but surely, the skinny jeans fad started to fade, and that’s when mom jeans entered the picture. A baggier, comfier fit that pairs perfectly with a sweater, baby tee or a shirt that can be tucked in. This style of jeans is great for both casual and dressier occasions. I can see why skinny jeans started to get less attention; there were bigger and better jeans heading our way. But honestly, I loved my skinny jeans. Not to be that girl, but I looked good in them! And so did everyone else who wore them.

Breaking News: Alix Earle recently did a collaboration with the clothing brand Frame. And yes, you guessed it, it’s her own line of skinny jeans! Alix Earle is single-handedly bringing them back.

You may be thinking to yourself, “But my body doesn’t look like hers, so I won’t look as good in them.” Trust me, I’ve thought the same thing about myself. You may not look exactly like the influencer or model promoting the jeans, but why should that stop you from wearing what you want? I totally understand that skinny jeans are an acquired taste, but it’s one that I’ve grown to appreciate over the years, especially now that they are rarely worn.

Even if people still do wear them, they may struggle with how to style them, because honestly, how on earth do you make skinny jeans look sexy?

Well, if we take a look at the queen herself, Alix Earle, she often wears them with a pair of heels or high boots and adds a leather jacket, sweater or even a little top when going out. They have so much potential when styled the right way!

Brigette Pheloung is another influencer whose fashion advice I completely trust. You may know her by her TikTok handle, @acquiredstyle. She instantly fell in love with skinny jeans because they felt more flattering than mom jeans or wide-leg jeans. In the words of Alix, “I feel like I have more of a butt again.” She is right to say this, because sometimes certain styles or fits just don’t do our bodies justice.

I don’t know about you, but I’m tempted to invest in a pair. They are definitely a bit controversial, I won’t deny that, but it’s time for them to make a comeback. Skinny jeans are about to take over the world again. The real question is, are you ready to get on board?