How To Fight Boredom On The Treadmill

With the recent surge of gloomy weather here in Santa Barbara, I’ve found it difficult to get outside. When the weather permits, I can be seen taking a nice, long stroll by the ocean or running on one of the many trails surrounding campus. However, these cloudy days squander my motivation to get my steps in. Fortunately, UCSB has a great recreation center, equipped with many treadmills that are perfect when a walk outside is not feasible.

Some days I love the treadmill; running on a softer surface than the gravel or pavement outside feels great on my knees, and I don’t have to resist the wind or any potential bugs swarming around me. I think, as many of us have experienced, treadmill workouts can become repetitive during extended periods of dreary weather when many of us find ourselves indoors more than outdoors.

My increased time on the treadmill these past few weeks has inspired me to switch up my normal routine. I hope some ways I’ve fought boredom on the treadmill inspire you to get your steps in, even if you must stay inside.

If you internalize anything I write in this article, let it be this: interval running will change your life, or at least your treadmill workout, for the better. When I started running a couple of years ago, I would run for a few minutes, walk for a few minutes, and repeat that for as long as possible. My endurance has improved a lot since then, so lately I’ve been running until I feel tired, essentially dropping interval running from my routine.

Last week, however, I was severely lacking motivation to do anything on a treadmill, but I knew I’d feel better after moving my body, so I decided to attempt interval running again. Instead of incorporating walking into my workout, I ran the whole time, but in (you guessed it) intervals.

I warmed up with a jog at a super easy pace for five minutes, then upped my speed for five minutes, then upped my speed again for ten minutes, then did a gradual decline in speed for the next few five-minute periods. Your speed and the duration of your intervals are completely customizable, and what works for me might not work for you, but I would definitely recommend changing your speed up when you run or walk. Time will fly, I promise you that.

My next tip for avoiding treadmill boredom is a pretty obvious one, as most people listen to music when they exercise. However, I don’t recommend listening to just any music, especially if you want to have an interesting workout.

One of my favorite ways to stay engaged on the treadmill is to find music that has a similar tempo to my pace. I was initially inspired to do this when I came across the Doja Cat treadmill workout over quarantine, but I’ve since created my own playlists too.

In fact, a bonus way to pass time on the treadmill is to find songs that match your pace. Walking to the beat will not only make for a more enjoyable workout, but it will also make you feel like you’re in a music video. It’s truly a win-win.

So far, these tips have been relatively normal; interval running and curating a fun playlist seem like logical things to do when you hit a motivation slump. That being said, my next tip is a bit more unconventional.

I am a big promoter of walking backward on the treadmill. This can be controversial because many people have gym anxiety and feel uncomfortable hitting a confident backward stride (or potentially making eye contact with the person running on the treadmill behind them), but I promise the benefits outweigh the awkwardness.

Other than improving “balance, speed of walking, and cardiopulmonary fitness,” walking backward can ameliorate posture over time and increase ankle mobility and range of motion.

I find walking backward also makes me tired more quickly because I have to put a greater amount of effort into ensuring I keep my pace up than if I am walking normally. This means I spend less time in the gym and feel just as great—a bonus for those of you whose gym anxiety encourages speedy (but still effective) workouts.

I do hope sunnier days are on the horizon, but if they’re not and the treadmill becomes your new best friend, at least now you’ll have a few ways to spice up your workout.