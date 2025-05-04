Her Campus x UCSB Reads: Not a Book Club (But Kinda)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

When I first heard the words “campus-wide reading program,” I immediately had flashbacks to mandatory high school summer reading. You know the ones — big books, small print, and even smaller motivation to actually finish them. So when I saw signs for UCSB Reads all over the library, my first reaction was something like, love that for you guys… but no thanks.

But then I actually looked into what UCSB Reads is — and realized it’s the opposite of what I thought. It’s not about forcing anyone to read a book they don’t care about. It’s not just for English majors. It’s not homework. It’s an invitation to engage, reflect, and feel connected to the broader campus and community through one shared, carefully chosen book. And this year’s selection, The Book of Delights by Ross Gay, couldn’t be more fitting.

So, what exactly is UCSB Reads, and why should you care?

UCSB Reads: More Than Just a Book Club

Now in its 18th year, UCSB Reads is an award-winning campus tradition that brings together students, faculty, staff, and the Santa Barbara community to read one book, together, over the course of winter and spring quarters. Launched in 2007 by the UCSB Library and then-Executive Vice Chancellor Gene Lucas, the program is now co-sponsored by the Library and the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor.

Each fall, a committee of faculty, staff, students, and community partners comes together to select a book that’s timely, thought-provoking, and accessible. The selection must be by a living author (bonus points if they’re a great speaker), be less than 400 pages, and spark conversations across disciplines. In other words, it’s chosen to fit into real college life — and to reflect what’s happening in our world.

The program officially launches each winter when the Chancellor, Executive Vice Chancellor, and University Librarian hand out free copies of the book to UCSB students in the library. From there, the campus lights up with events — everything from themed workshops and film screenings to lectures, panels, and even art installations. These events are free and open to the public, creating a rare space where academics and community overlap. UCSB Reads wraps up with a public lecture by the author, who visits campus in the spring.

This Year’s Pick: The Book of Delights

After tackling topics like urban design (Happy City), racial justice (When They Call You a Terrorist), and climate change (Rising), this year’s UCSB Reads selection shifts gears. The Book of Delights is a collection of short, vivid essays written by Ross Gay over the course of a year. His goal? To notice and reflect on at least one thing that delighted him each day.

The result is a series of essays that are funny, poetic, and sometimes surprisingly emotional. Gay writes about everything from nicknames and high-fives to the bittersweet joy of watching people be kind to each other. His writing is intimate without being heavy, and thoughtful without being preachy. It’s the kind of book you can pick up between classes, read for five minutes, and still walk away feeling like you’ve just had a meaningful moment.

More importantly, it’s a reminder that delight and joy can exist alongside — and even within — difficulty. As college students, we’re constantly juggling assignments, jobs, relationships, burnout, and big existential questions. Reading it feels like journaling—but without the pressure to be profound. This book invites us to slow down and make space for noticing: a stranger’s smile, the shape of a tree, the sound of your roommate singing in the shower. In Gay’s hands, those moments aren’t just nice — they’re tranformative.

Why UCSB Reads Matters

It’s easy to get caught in the idea that college is just about checking off boxes: majors, units, internships, job applications. UCSB Reads challenges that by offering something much more human — shared intellectual curiosity. It reminds us that education is also about listening, reflecting, and engaging with others.

What makes UCSB Reads so powerful is that it doesn’t stay locked inside the classroom. Students from any major can participate. Professors across disciplines — from writing to biology to art — often incorporate the book into their classes. Public events bring together people from the UCSB campus and the greater Santa Barbara area. It’s an academic experience, yes — but also a social and cultural one.

And most importantly, it builds community. Let’s be real: UCSB is a massive place. In a campus of over 25,000 students, it’s rare to find something that provides an opportunity to unite us all. Whether it’s chatting about the book at a discussion event, hearing the author speak live, or simply seeing someone else reading the same copy on the bus, UCSB Reads offers a subtle but meaningful sense of connection. Programs like this help create shared moments across different majors and backgrounds. You could be a physics major and still connect with an art student over something you both found moving in the book. That’s the kind of learning that really resonates and sticks.

How to Get Involved

You don’t need to be in a certain class or club to participate. So if you’re interested, here’s how UCSB Reads works:

Pick up a free copy of The Book of Delights at the UCSB Library (first floor) while supplies last. Each winter, UCSB Reads kicks off with a giveaway of free books in the library, often handed out by the Chancellor and other campus leaders. (Did we mention they’re free?)

of The Book of Delights at the UCSB Library (first floor) while supplies last. Each winter, UCSB Reads kicks off with a giveaway of free books in the library, often handed out by the Chancellor and other campus leaders. (Did we mention they’re free?) Attend an event — Throughout winter and spring, the library hosts talks, book clubs, panels, art workshops, and interactive events that explore themes from the book. Whether you’re into creative writing, psychology, environmental studies, or just curious about some new ideas, there’s probably an event for you.

— Throughout winter and spring, the library hosts talks, book clubs, panels, art workshops, and interactive events that explore themes from the book. Whether you’re into creative writing, psychology, environmental studies, or just curious about some new ideas, there’s probably an event for you. Come to the author talk with Ross Gay later this spring (date TBD).

with Ross Gay later this spring (date TBD). Reflect on your own delights — even if you don’t journal, this book might make you want to.

— even if you don’t journal, this book might make you want to. Talk about it — whether it’s with your roommate, in a class discussion, or at the next workshop you attend.

You can also follow the UCSB Library on Instagram for event reminders and highlights throughout the quarter. All events are free and open to the public — come join us!!

Why Her Campus is Involved

At Her Campus UCSB, we’re all about highlighting the parts of student life that inspire, challenge, and bring people together. UCSB Reads checks every box. So if you’ve been feeling overwhelmed, disconnected, or just craving something meaningful that isn’t tied to a deadline, this might be your sign to grab a book, attend an event, and reconnect — with yourself and your campus. That being said, we’re so excited to collaborate with the library this year to spread the word, host some of our own reflections, and encourage you to join the conversation.

Because sometimes, in the middle of a busy quarter, the most radical thing you can do is pause and take note of what brings you joy. Whether you read the whole book or just a few essays, we hope you find a little delight along the way.

For more info and a full list of UCSB Reads events, visit our UCSB library page!