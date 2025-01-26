Chop Chop! Time To Get Over Your Stress With Axe-Throwing

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

MID quarter slump

The middle of the quarter is a stressful time for a lot of us. Maybe you’re juggling the classes you so boldly signed up for during your pass time. Or maybe you’re trying to make time for the friends you won’t be able to see until after winter break. Even finding the time for a good workout can be a burden. A recreation center trip takes at least two hours for me, and I come back feeling great but at the same time stressed about the workload that’s waiting for me.

If you’re anything like me, you like to kill two (or three) birds with one stone. There’s not enough time in the day to waste it, so why not multitask in a fun way? Here’s your solution: axe-throwing! I chucked heavy axes at a wooden target, and I would absolutely do it again.

axe-throwing? really?

When my sorority first announced this activity I was so excited! I had always heard about axe-throwing, but never designated time out of my schedule to go and try it. I can go to the gym or catch up with friends over a coffee any day of the week. But what about throwing an axe while venting? It was a crazy but efficient stress reliever! I got a good workout, released anger I didn’t know I had, and really bonded with my friends over an unconventional activity. It’s also a great excuse to go downtown if you need a change of scenery for a bit.

The spot we went to is called State Street Axe Club. The staff are not only helpful, but also very patient (we did not get the hang of it quick). We were asked to sign a safety waiver and present our ID’s to show we were over the age of 18. Our session began with a quick safety briefing, since we were quite literally chucking sharp, heavy objects across the room. An enthusiastic employee then proceeded to show us the correct way to throw an axe and pull it out of the wooden target.

The task seemed simple enough to me: aim and throw. All I can say is, it wasn’t that easy. It took me a few tries to actually land the axe on the target, and even more tries to get a bullseye. But, learning a new skill took my mind off the stress I had been through that week, and I learned to embrace the process of humility. The best part though, was also watching my friends learn how to throw the axe. We laughed harder than we had in a long time, and it was nice seeing everyone be open to something so niche.

After some good old target practice, it was time to get competitive. The employees explained a few target games we could try out. Those with the highest scores got to compete against each other at the end. The competitive atmosphere was so refreshing because we all truly wanted the best for one another.

It’s funny to admit that axe-throwing may have been one of the highlights of my quarter, but it was. The activity brought me and my friends together during the height of midterms, and we still send each other videos of how bad we were in the beginning. I would recommend this activity to anyone looking for a change. Isla Vista feels so small sometimes. Getting out, going downtown, and trying something new might just be the bump in your routine that you need to gain some newfound motivation. I came home that night and worked on a paper I had been putting off, and was ready to carry on with the midterms I had ahead of me.