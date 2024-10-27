A Paranormal Dialogue: Film Interpretation Of  “A Ghost Story” And How Seasons Affect Grief For Young Adults

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

Let’s set the scene: it has been a long day of studying, where you and your best friend curl up on an old dorm couch to watch a movie to get your mind off of everything. You both scroll through LetterBox to find which genre and which director you feel like watching. You select horror and get situated to jump into each other. However, after a few minutes of watching, you end up both emotionally weakened.

Unpacking David Lowery’s Vision For A “Horror Film”

Marketed as horror, director David Lowery’s film examines grief in a symbolic understanding specially curated for the audience. It illustrates the eerie beauty of loss and how it shifts and evolves, much like the seasons. “A Ghost Story” evokes the vision of what it means to go further and deeper into what happens after we die. Even though this film came out in 2017, this film is still relevant as Lowery invites the audience to contemplate the depths of grief rather than fearing the supernatural.

The film follows a tragic car crash that shatters a couple’s world as the husband dies. The film throws us into the raw emotions of grief through the wife’s silent sobs and stress eating. The husband becomes a silent ghost, refusing to leave the physical world, perhaps reflecting his pain of not wanting to face the afterlife alone. The film ends with a stark reminder of the passage of time as their home is demolished, symbolizing the ease with which we can forget the past, even those we loved dearly.

The Longing for Meaning

The once love-secured suburban home became the main stage for the silent ghost’s lone existence. As new families arrived with laughter and new dreams, each season mirrored their bliss. Spring and summer’s vibrancy echoed the lost yearning for love, while autumn’s fiery hues mirrored his memories slowly burning away. Winter, in addition to the bustling single mom and two kids, helped solidify his isolation, and in the end, the seasons turned his internal prison into being alone. At the same time, he was draped in a cloak of chilling depression.

Acceptance Of The Roaring Past

In the middle of the film, the widow of the silent ghost puts a note on the walls, hoping that she can reconnect with her husband one last time and keep his lovely memory alive. However, there is a sense of burden that he carries because he doesn’t have access to read it. His regret and his longing to want to live with his wife again have kept him anchored in both the physical world and even within his own silent emotions. As the physical world continues to evolve, he is limited to living in the afterworld, which is illustrated by him accepting the past and his death by finding the note his wife left for him.

Whether you just watched this film (which is 91% rotten tomato rated) or you have experienced seasonal depression while in college, then you understand how challenging it is to generate your old self again. Life is hard, but the concept of appreciating the little things and finding the tools to be happier is what makes it all beautiful.

Finally, with spring fading into summer, this film is a reminder that while the world continues forward, the overall weight of loss can be constantly felt. The isolating silence allows for a strong sense of hope to emerge as the silent ghost confronts his fate and can depict his inner peace. Lowery’s film is a personal exploration of a universal human perspective within appreciating life’s charm.