YOUR 10-STEP GUIDE TO BEING A COASTAL COWGIRL THIS SUMMER

One of the newest additions to the “aesthetic” family, “coastal cowgirl” has taken to TikTok by storm, with #coastalcowgirl already at 125.3 million views and counting. By combining the breezy, free spirit vibes of beachwear with the metallic belts and leather boots of Western wear, the aesthetic is effortlessly feminine with a hint of badass. For all of us beach-loving girlies and West Coast natives aching to buy a pair of cowboy boots, this trend is providing the perfect excuse to buy some. That said, the coastal cowgirl movement isn’t just a fashion trend anymore — it’s evolved into somewhat of a lifestyle aesthetic, providing the template for a carefree, coastal summer.
Here are some ways you can feel like a coastal cowgirl this summer:
- DIY cowboy hat girls’ night
-
One of the cutest activity ideas to pop up on TikTok in the wake of the coastal cowgirl trend is decorating cowboy hats. Grab a cowboy hat and head to Michaels or Hobby Lobby and pick up some beads, shells, and string; then go home and have some dinner or snacks as you get to DIYing with your besties!
- Listen to coastal cowgirl music
-
Listening to music to get you in the coastal cowgirl headspace throughout your day — whether it be Fleetwood Mac, Kacey Musgraves or Zach Bryan — will be a real mood-booster for the day-to-day. Washing your dishes, tanning at the beach, and DIYing cowboy hats with your girlfriends are just a few of the innumerable occasions ideal for coastal cowgirl listening. And you don’t even have to worry about making your own playlist! Spotify curated this coastal cowgirl playlist perfect for our listening needs, no matter the occasion.
- Go to a concert
-
A concert is perhaps one of the most liberating experiences imaginable: listening to your favorite music so loud you can’t hear your own (offkey) singing and socializing with your best friends with a beer in hand. What better way to embody the free spirit of the coastal cowgirl than dancing to some live music? Bonus points if it’s a concert for one of the artists on the coastal cowgirl playlist curated by Spotify.
- Sunset picnic by the beach
-
Pack up some loaves and cheeses, a bottle of wine, or some beers, and head to the beach for the perfect summer sunset. Don’t forget to bring a book and wear your flowiest white dresses for some frolicking on the shore. A digital or disposable camera might also be a fun addition.
- Go surfing
-
You can’t be a coastal cowgirl without the “coastal!” Connect with the ocean this summer by taking a surfing lesson with your friends. Or, if you’re an experienced surfer, go for a morning surf and grab some brunch afterward in your favorite printed bikini and crochet coverup.
- Decorate your home (or bedroom)
-
Hang some cowboy hats on the wall, go vintage shopping for some Western knick-knacks and memorabilia, and thrift some furniture to upcycle. One of the most wonderful things about the coastal cowgirl aesthetic is that it welcomes eclectic styles and everything vintage. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can even pick up some chalk-based furniture paint and paint some thrifted furniture to achieve your own shabby chic look.
- Braid your hair
-
If you find yourself with some time to spare, braid random strands of hair into braids for a carefree, bohemian hairstyle that is super easy. Pair with a cowboy hat, and you’re set!
- Pair some cowboy boots with a white dress or denim cutoffs
-
Thrift a one-of-a-kind pair of cowboy boots and pair them with your favorite flowing lace or linen white dress. Or, if you’re looking for something less feminine, opt for some cutoffs and a simple top.
- Go horseback riding
-
Channel your inner cowboy and go horseback riding or take horseback riding lessons. If you really want to nail the coastal cowgirl vibe, find a company that offers trail rides by the beach.
- Cook a meal
-
Open all the windows, light some summery candles and get to cooking a meal from scratch! Extra credit: find a unique apron at a vintage or thrift store and wear that as you’re cooking to get in the mood.
Coastal cowgirl is a lifestyle, and it’s here to stay! That’s the thing about a trend like this: it’s not just a trend but an amalgamation of American culture. Living the aesthetic is easy because it’s whatever you make of it. These are just a few ideas to get you started!