Why UCLA Students Actually Need to Party More

At UCLA, students are constantly overworked and undersocialized. Midterms seem to be happening every other week, there’s neverending enrollment chaos, club applications and recruitment are brutal, and you can’t even walk through Bruin Walk without getting harassed by Andre or countless clubs. The persistent productivity and fast-paced environment at UCLA seems to replace joy and social release in public spaces.

The Bruins yearn for partying.

My argument that UCLA students need to party more isn’t an issue exclusive to UCLA: this problem is a part of a broader cultural issue. Last year, The Atlantic published an article titled “Americans Need to Party More.” The author, Ellen Cushing argues that Americans don’t party as much as they used to, and this points directly to our national loneliness epidemic. Cushing says America is in a “party deficit” and I would say that translates to UCLA. There are party options available at UCLA, but the people aren’t utilizing it to its full potential.

UCLA students, including myself, are overwhelmingly stressed by class enrollment times, multiple midterms per quarter, competitive pre-professional culture, and so much more. Despite UCLA’s population of almost 50,000 students, there is so much social isolation in spite of constantly being surrounded by people. All of this stress can be mentally taxing for students, leading to burnout and intense loneliness among students. When we are spending so many hours in Powell, where is the time to socialize and have a life?

Research has shown that social gatherings, dancing, and nightlife improve mental health, reduce loneliness, and stimulate the brain. Surprisingly, there are incredible neuroscience benefits of clubbing. Dance music can help the brain reach a flow state. According to cognitive psychologist and neuroscientist Daniel Levin, this flow state is characterized “by focused attention, a loss of a sense of self, a loss of a sense of time, and, really, the focused attention is a special kind where you’re not really aware of yourself or what you’re doing.”

In addition to the great brain benefits for yourself, dancing with others biologically creates a sense of unity among all the people on the dance floor. This sentiment is incredibly important to apply to UCLA students. “Partying” at UCLA is accessible, it doesn’t just mean going to the frats. Participating in party culture can mean bars, club fundragers, live events and concerts, birthday parties, and large gatherings. If you keep your mind open to it, you never know where you may end up.

