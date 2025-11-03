Why You Should Party More

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the emergence of the clean girl aesthetic and the rise of conservatism, there has been a death of party culture. Teenagers are spending their lives on their phones and adults are working until they drop. It is crucial now more than ever, to go out and party.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I am all for having a balanced lifestyle and taking care of your health. However, because of social media and our chronically online generation, we as a society have seemed to forget that humans are social creatures who rely on connection.

It is so easy to feel lonely, especially when you are in college and still figuring out who you are. People are always looking to meet new people and partying, as silly as it may sound, may just be the answer.

It is notably getting harder to meet people naturally and people have lost the concept of having a ‘third space’ away from work, school and home. There is a significant loss of community and social cohesion nowadays and many people do not realize how harmful that can be for your mental health.

Going out not only allows you to decompress and let loose, but it also gives you the opportunity to meet a variety of people who have different backgrounds. This is an important part of growing and adapting to the world.

With the cost of drinks and Ubers, there is no denying that going out is expensive and is not something that many young adults can afford to do regularly. This is why throwing house parties not only brings people together, but also saves people from financial trouble.

House parties are one of the best ways for people to feel included and connected, which is what makes partying such an important part of social life. They bring together different circles of friends, give everyone a chance to find common ground and let people choose how they want to participate. There is the option of being at the center of the energy or enjoying it from the sidelines.

There are many people who are sober that are put off from the idea of partying because they associate it with drinking and other drugs. While there is a degree of truth to this, you do not have to engage in drinking to have fun if that is not for you.

Safety and comfort are always the first priority. If you are someone who is an introvert or doesn’t enjoy big crowds, there are certain scenes that may not be appealing to you, and that is okay. A party can look like a variety of things and there is a place out there for everyone.

In my opinion, the recipe to having a good night is fairly simple: good friends, good music and good vibes. With these three things, anyone can have a good night and make valuable memories.

So, the next time you have the opportunity to go out and feel inclined to say no, I hope this will encourage you to step out of your shell and make the most of your night.