Why Buying Yourself Flowers Is Never a Waste of Money

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Admit it, there’s something undeniably romantic about receiving flowers. Everyone knows that a bouquet of fresh blooms is a classic gesture of love, admiration, and appreciation. But why should we wait for someone else to give us that joy? The idea that buying yourself flowers is an indulgence, a waste of money, or even a sign of loneliness is so outdated. In reality, it’s one of the simplest, most righteous acts of self-love and intentional living. So, here are my reasons why I’ll always leave the grocery store with a bouquet in-hand, and so should you.

Flowers Are A Small Luxury With a Big Impact

As a college student myself, I know firsthand that many college women hesitate to spend money on things that feel “unnecessary.” Between tuition, bills, rent, and a rapidly increasing cost of living, it’s easy to talk yourself out of little luxuries. Flowers, with their fleeting beauty, often get dismissed as an impractical expense. However, their impact on one’s mood and mental well-being is far from trivial. Various studies have shown that fresh flowers in a living space can reduce stress, boost creativity, and increase overall happiness. Surrounding yourself with beauty, even in small ways, has real psychological benefits.

@melrobbins Go out and buy yourself some flowers today 🌸 Not only do they look good, but they also make you feel good according to research from Harvard Medical School. Learn more about this powerful and profound research in tomorrow’s episode of The #MelRobbinsPodcast 🎧 “This One Hack Will Unlock Your Happier Life.” You may be surprised by how simple it is to find and bring into your life ✨ #melrobbins #buyyourselfflowers #selflove ♬ original sound – Mel Robbins

There’s a reason flowers are a staple in celebrations, rituals, and major life events. They symbolize new beginnings, joy, and care. Bringing that energy into your own space, even on an ordinary Tuesday, is a way of reminding yourself that your happiness is worth celebrating with no occasion needed.

Flowers Let You Reclaim Romance

So much of our culture tells us that flowers are something to be received, but why should that romance be reserved for someone else’s timing? Literally no college student I know has the time for that. While some people might consider buying yourself flowers bizarre in the same way they might view inviting yourself on a date, I see absolutely nothing wrong with either option. Sometimes you just need to invite a little self-love into your life.

Buying yourself flowers is an act of reclaiming romance in your own life. It’s a declaration that beauty and tenderness don’t have to be dependent on external validation from other people. Whether you’re single, in a relationship, or somewhere in between, the act of buying flowers for yourself reinforces the idea that your own love and care are enough, which they are.

Flowers Can Be A Form of Mindfulness

Whenever I go for a grocery run, I always seem to notice that there’s something meditative about picking out flowers. The decision to step into a florist or a grocery store aisle filled with florals forces you to pause and engage with your senses. What colors are you drawn to? Which flowers are in season? Do you prefer the soft pastels of peonies or the bold vibrance of sunflowers? What do you want?

Taking the time to choose and arrange flowers is a small but intentional practice of mindfulness. It pulls you into the present moment, turning a simple act into a ritual of self-care. Placing them in a vase, cutting the stems, changing the water. Getting to do these small actions every week on my Sunday reset always encourages me to slow down and appreciate the beauty of the now.

You Can’t Place A Price Tag on Joy

Yes, flowers wilt. They don’t last forever. But, neither do concert tickets, fancy nine-dollar lattes, or one of those brilliant novels you finish in a single night. We don’t dismiss those experiences as a waste of money because they bring us happiness in the moment, and that joy is so extremely valuable.

The belief that every purchase needs to be practical to be worthwhile is one that too often robs women of pleasure. If there is one thing I’m tired of, it’s of people shaming women for having a love of shopping. Just let women live, will you? We tell ourselves that we need a reason, a justification, for indulging in beauty. But why? The small joys of life, whether it’s buying a bouquet, wearing perfume for yourself, or splurging on the expensive finishing olive oil, are what make the everyday feel magical.

Flowers Are A Reminder That You Deserve Nice Things

Perhaps the most important reason to buy yourself flowers is the message it sends: You’re worthy of nice things. In a world that often tells women to shrink, to save, to sacrifice, to put your head down, there is something radical in saying that you deserve this.

It doesn’t have to be extravagant. A $5 bundle of daisies from the grocery store can be just as powerful as an expensive bouquet from a boutique florist. The point isn’t about the cost, it’s about the act of choosing yourself over and over and over again. Of recognizing that you are someone worth celebrating, every single day.

So, the next time you see a bouquet that catches your eye, don’t hesitate. Don’t overthink whether it’s “practical.” Buy the flowers. Place them by your bed, on your desk, or in your kitchen. Let them remind you that you are capable of bringing beauty into your own life, whenever, wherever, and however you choose.