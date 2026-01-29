These Seven Comfort Items Are Getting Me Through College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College can have a way of making even the most put together people feel like they are barely keeping it together. Between classes, deadlines, and everything else happening at once, it is easy to feel overwhelmed. While self care advice is everywhere, I have also found a few very specific comfort items to help me get through long days.

They are small, personal, and surprisingly essential.

My Emotional Support Water Bottle No matter what my current water bottle obsession it is, I need to have one with me at all times. Right now, mine is an Owala, but freshman year it was a Hydroflask. There is something deeply comforting about always having it nearby. I know so many people who feel the same way, especially when it comes to the stickers, dents, and scratches that make their water bottles feel uniquely theirs. It is practical, but it is also oddly emotional. My Oversized Hoodie This is the hoodie I reach for without thinking. It is oversized, soft, and instantly makes me feel more grounded. Whether I am going to class, studying late, or just trying to feel okay, putting it on feels like a small reset. It might not fix anything, but it makes everything feel a little easier. Photo by Alyssa Strohmann from Unsplash The Tote Bag That Holds My Entire Life My tote bag goes everywhere with me. It always has things I might need, even if I do not end up using them. Knowing I have everything in one place is comforting, especially on busy days. When my schedule feels chaotic, my bag makes me feel slightly more prepared. Right now, I am loving my Station Tote Bag from Coach, but I get the same feeling even with the free tote bags I got at EAF. My AirPods My AirPods are essential. They help block out noise, create a sense of personal space, and make overwhelming environments feel manageable. Whether I am listening to music or just wearing them, they help me feel more in control of my surroundings. Photo by Behar Zenuni from Unsplash My Mango Burt’s Bees Lip Balm I always have my favorite lip balm with me. Reapplying it throughout the day has become a habit, and it especially helps when I feel anxious or overstimulated. It is familiar, comforting, and something I would genuinely miss if I forgot it. Google Calendar This might not seem like a comfort item, but it is for me. Having everything written down in one place helps quiet the constant mental to do list in my head. Seeing my week laid out makes everything feel more manageable and less overwhelming. Photo by Anete Lusina from Pexels My Favorite Stuffie Yes, I am in college, and yes, I have a stuffed animal. My green weighted dinosaur from Target helps me relax and sleep better, especially on nights when my thoughts will not slow down. It is simple, comforting, and honestly very effective.

None of these items are life changing on their own, but together they help me get through college one day at a time. Comfort does not always come from big routines or dramatic changes. Sometimes it comes from a water bottle covered in stickers, a hoodie that feels like home, and a green dinosaur that makes everything feel a little more okay.