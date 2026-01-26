The College Myth: The Fine Line Between Figuring it Out and Falling Apart

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On our way to the dining hall, my roommate said something that has been sitting with me ever since: “I’ve just been thinking – it’s so off-putting to think of how free you are in college. Like – no one in administration would come to find you if you just stopped coming to class.”

In high school, everyone seems to have the same goal: make it through the four years and graduate. Some people want to pursue college, others to trade school or straight into the workforce, but in general, the high school timeline is very structured. There are plenty of resources to guide you on your path – school counselors, friends, online prep work, and teachers. In college, it feels like all of those fall away. Professors don’t check for attendance, and no one is holding you accountable to finish your homework.

Suddenly, everyone is on an entirely different path. Not everyone wants to go to grad school, while others are already stressing about medical or law school the second they step onto campus. People are rushing to find internships and jobs, and they are applying to as many clubs as they can find. In the whirlwind of college and sudden independence, it’s easy to feel like you’re falling behind and that you’re the only one who has no idea what you’re doing.

The truth is, the majority of people around you in college aren’t exactly crafting a 10-year game plan to create the perfect life. Well, they might be – but even if they are, there’s still plenty of uncertainty and fear that can come along in that plan. No matter how ready and prepared people may look on the surface, we’re all the same – college students who want to balance the fun of still being young and the newfound responsibility of planning for a career and real adult life. There’s an illusion of confidence that we’ve all become good at maintaining, but once you start to speak to more and more people, that falls away. I’ve spoken to so many students that are unsure about their majors or careers, or have no idea what they’ll be doing 4 years in the future. And the truth is – it all turns out okay.

If you feel lost, it’s also a great reminder to know that there are still resources to go to for help with nearly everything – although they might not be as enforced or as visible as in high school, they’re still there. Older students that you might meet through clubs or mentorship programs can offer insights on life, work-life balance, and which classes or professors to take. The Career Center provides workshops and informational meetings to help with planning the future, and academic advising departments can help you plan your schedules.

College isn’t a test of how quickly you can figure everything out, or who can have the most flawless undergraduate timeline. It’s a place where you find out how to manage independence, learn more about yourself and explore. The freedom that may first feel unsettling is actually a privilege – a chance to motivate yourself and to truly discover a life that works for you. It’s important to remember that everyone is doing the same thing as you: taking it one step at a time and navigating our uncertain futures.