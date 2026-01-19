SleepTok, Supplements and Steps: Do They Work?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Eye masks. Face masks. Noise machines. Mouth tape? Chin straps? Sleepmaxxing?

Welcome to the world of SleepTok, also known as the side of TikTok focused on sleep routines and bedtime rituals.

Over the last few trending months, SleepTok has grown an easily identifiable reputation. Said reputation is often represented with a girl posed in a bath robe, a silk bonnet or socks in her hair, a weighted blanket, mouth tape, and an accompanying chin strap.

Considering such extremes, people have began wondering: do these actually work or are we the next generation of Facebook moms fear mongering science?

The Sleep mummy

From the looks of it, mouth tape seems to be incredibly uncomfortable considering the restrictive applications of it. Some people have dubbed it as having a “sleep mummy” look to it. However, there may actually be a strong benefit for mouth tape. The main objective and purpose of people covering their mouths shut is largely attributed to the claims that it forces nasal breathing. As a result, it is supposed to encourage your body’s oxygen intake, improve overall dental health, and remove the dazed feeling in the morning we all fight against daily. Despite these benefits, there are risks and dangers that each individual is signing up for.

Although the benefits sound enticing, medical experts are concerned with people who shut their main source of oxygen while sleeping. People with a deviated septum, sleep apnea, and/or other breathing disorders would be at the highest risk. Especially to those with sleep apnea, it can worsen their condition and potentially lead to asphyxiation or choking in severe cases. If this does not sound like something you have been diagnosed with, there is still a risk.

“…only 6 million are diagnosed with sleep apnea, leaving 80% unaware they have the condition” American Medical Association

Across the United States, it is estimated that around 30 million Americans have sleep apnea. However, the true concern is that among that statistic, it is also estimated that up to 80% of them are undiagnosed. Sleep apnea is a hidden public health issue and the trend of using mouth tape might highlight those who are undiagnosed in a dangerous way.

Therefore, if you are considering hopping on the trend, it is highly recommended for it to be approved by a medical professional.

The aesthetics & Applications

Another step to the “mummified” look would be the chin straps that have been promoted all over the platform. Anti-snore straps or CPAP chin straps are designed to help keep the mouth shut in order to promote nasal breathing. Due to this, some people utilize it as a tool to stop snoring. To those who have severe snoring issues, the goal of keeping the jaw in an upright position could prove effective. Unfortunately, instead of trending for the reason of promoting health benefits, TikTokers have claimed that it “snatches” the jawline. This has led to an increase in sales, but it seems to be for purely aesthetic and cosmetic reasons.

As a woman, I can’t help but be skeptical of beauty remedies that trend across social media. Especially with those that have the potential to disrupt something as crucial and pivotal as sleep. Specifically, the use of a chin strap or jaw tape seems to be more of a beauty tip than actual health advice. From first impressions across the side of TikTok, there looks to be a larger highlight on it being a way to “snatch your face” rather than an innocent health remedy. With that, I have a greater concern.

“1 in 2 girls say toxic beauty advice on social media causes low self-esteem” According to a report by the Dove Self-Esteem Project that surveyed more than 1,000 girls from the ages of 10 through 17.

TikTok’s general age limit is 13. According to Pew Research Center, teenage girls make up a large portion of the platforms demographic, as 66% of U.S. teenage girls use it. Considering these statistics, we must consider what content is being pushed forward under the guise of health and wellness. Children may be influenced by these trends without realizing the potential dangers associated with them. Therefore, we must question the legitimacy and intentions behind these wellness tips.

Strip your sleep routine

Considering the amount of social media and marketing content we consume on a daily basis, it is easy to get lost in the noise. However, there are simpler and less time-consuming ways to be lulled to sleep. A classic – but a classic for a reason – would be ASMR. Every person has their favorite triggers and sounds, and with how much free media there is to consume, there is a good chance that you will find something that aligns with your preferences.

Another popular suggestion is the addition of a weighted blanket. Weighted blankets have been proven to calm your nervous system by providing a feeling of deep pressure. By mimicking a hug, it boosts the production of serotonin and thus, leads to further relaxation and sleep. If a weighted blanket seems like a big commitment, there are also weighted plushies that can promote a similar effect while being more budget friendly.

My last suggestion to you would be wearing blue light glasses leading up to bed time. If you are the type to be unwilling to give up doomscrolling (real!), blue light glasses could help you fall asleep faster. Although there is still skepticism on whether or not blue light-blocking glasses can help people with insomnia, it can benefit you by blocking the blue light that suppresses melatonin. This could prove to be a small adjustment with beneficial impacts that might just be worth it.

I encourage you to prioritize your sleep but not at the risk of your overall help. Gift yourself the restful night you deserve, and goodnight!