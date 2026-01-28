Over-the-Counter Oxytocin: Your Brain’s Prescription for the Winter Blues 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s been something in the air lately. It’s timeee (and no, Mariah Carey isn’t here to save us) to swap board games for textbooks, Christmas cookies for dorm food and holiday sparkle for the longest, most lackluster drag of the year. If the seasonal scaries are already creeping in (and it’s only the beginning of the quarter), I’m right there with you, and I’ve got your all-natural, psychologically-backed prescription ready for pick up.

So what’s causing your brain to hit snooze this winter quarter? A few of the main culprits include less sunlight and shorter days which throw our internal clocks off balance, fewer festive milestones to look forward to once the holiday buzz fades and a noticeable drop in novelty after the excitement of fall quarter. Combined, these factors make it easy to feel sluggish, unmotivated and just… stuck in a gray fog.

Reduced sunlight, seasonal diet changes and less movement can lower serotonin (your brain’s mood regulator) making irritability, poor sleep and lack of motivation more likely. Dopamine, the chemical that makes new experiences feel rewarding, also takes a hit when winter quarter routines start to feel monotonous and predictable, with fewer new study spots, people or adventures to spark excitement. And finally, oxytocin – our cozy “connection hormone” – can dip when social energy runs low or isolation sneaks in, leaving even the most outgoing brains feeling a little disconnected. Put it all together, and it’s no wonder the winter blues hit so hard.

Take the following prescription daily if you can – or at least sprinkle it into your routine. After a few weeks, your brain should start thanking you with brighter moods and a little more motivation.

Serotonin: Comfort & Routine

First, try to pair pleasure with the not-so-fun to make mundane tasks a little more bearable. Try a smoothie or hot cocoa ritual before homework, light a fresh candle or cue a favorite playlist while tackling laundry or cleaning. One of my roommate’s personal favorites is draping a designated fluffy “reading blanket” around herself during dense study sessions. And don’t forget sunlight: even moving an afternoon scroll to the porch, or sipping your morning coffee by a sunny window gives your brain a natural boost. These little rituals turn repetitive tasks into tiny mood-lifting moments your brain will thank you for.

Dopamine: Novelty & Rewards

To revive your brain’s reward system during winter quarter, plan small doses of novelty each week. I like to schedule mini outings with a friend – checking out a new bagel spot, hitting the beach (made possible by LA) or trying a fun workout class to give myself something to look forward to at the start of the week. Micro-challenges can be even simpler: taking a new route to class or watching a favorite influencer’s latest video. Dopamine also spikes with creative efforts, so I’ve been styling one of my lesser-worn wardrobe pieces each week just for fun. These small bursts of novelty and accomplishment keep your brain engaged and excited, even when the days feel gray.

Oxytocin: Cozy Connection

When your social battery feels low, small doses of connection can do wonders. One of my favorite hacks is a silent side-by-side productivity session with friends – no talking required, just sharing space while tackling separate tasks. Oxytocin also spikes with small acts of care: send an encouraging text, cook a meal together, or (my personal MVP) give a warm hug. Even tiny shared rituals or gestures can make your brain feel safe, supported and cozy, keeping the winter blues at bay.

To make this season feel less like a stretch to “get through,” I like to give my space a little extra love as well. A room refresh – think bright colors, cozy corners and pictures that remind you of people who care about you – can make your space feel like a hug for your brain. I’ve even started a “loving wall” above my desk, filled with sweet notes from friends, happy photos and tiny gifts. These little reminders of connection and joy help your brain soak up serotonin, dopamine and oxytocin all at once, turning winter from a gray slog into a season of micro-moments worth looking forward to.